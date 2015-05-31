Celebrity Birth Stories: 12 Moms Reveal What Happened When They Went Into Labor

Talk about a dramatic delivery: Marla Sokoloff actually fainted before going into labor -- at 34 weeks -- with her second daughter, Olive, on March 12, 2015. The actress shared her birth story as a celebrity blogger for People.com recently, and spared no details of the stressful experience. "When the doctor arrived, she simply looked at me and said with excitement in her voice, 'You're going to have a baby today!'" Once again, I panicked.

"I asked all of those questions that run through your head when you find out you're about to have a premature baby. Will she be okay? What about her lungs? Will she have to be in the NICU? Why is she coming 6 weeks early?!"

Sokoloff says she eventually calmed down, referring to her labor as "painful fun." Her baby girl (who was healthy, but did in fact need to spend 16 days in the NICU to gain weight and learn to eat without a feeding tube) was born on Friday the 13th.

