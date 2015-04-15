The Celeb: Jaime King

Her Struggle: The model and actress opened up about her painful struggles to get pregnant recently, first on Instagram and then in an interview with People. "I was hiding what I was going through for so long, and I hear about so many women going through what I went through," she said. "If I'm open about it, hopefully it won't be so taboo to talk about it." King, 35, was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis and endured five miscarriages, five rounds of IVF and 26 rounds of intrauterine insemination before conceiving her son, James Knight, naturally. "When I got pregnant, it was the best thing in the whole world," she told People. "I had never felt so grateful, happy and elated." James was born in October 2013; King announced in February 2015 that she's expecting again.