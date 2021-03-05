Alyssa Milano Is Inspiring Budding Environmental Activists With Her New Children's Books

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actor and activist urges kids to take control of their own power in the fourth book of her middle-grade series.

She might always be Phoebe from Charmed to you, but tweens know Alyssa Milano as the author of the popular middle-grade series Hope. The fourth installment, Project Go Green, focuses on how sixth-grader Hope Roberts can help protect the planet, and it aptly comes out two weeks before Earth Day. Milano took inspo from her family's eco habits. "We're dedicated recyclers," says the mom of Milo, 9, and Elizabella, 6. Parents asked Milano about her family life and writing career; she has also penned a book about baseball for adults and a graphic-novel series for teens.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Scholastic Inc.

How Did You Develop the Character of Hope Roberts?

We rarely talk about middle school in a positive way. We think about kids being mean to each other and the strife that comes with transitioning into adulthood. I wanted Hope to be someone kids look to and see something different, someone who is positive and taking charge of her own power, but who still looks like she could live in their world.

What's Bedtime Like At Your House?

Oh, I love bedtime. Usually, the kids bundle into bed with me, and we talk about their day and get quiet time. As they go to their rooms, I'll spend a few minutes with each of them, talking or reading stories. The kids love books by Mo Willems like Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree, which they call "the crying book" because we all have a big cry when we read it.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Hyperion Books; Courtesy of Harper & Row

How Have You Diversified Your Kids' Home Library?

My husband, David, and I try to make sure every bookstore trip ends up with books for each of us that are written by someone who doesn't look like us. We've recently gotten into Kwame Alexander's work.

If You Could Voice a Children's Book Character, Who Would It Be?

I mean, who wouldn't love to be Coraline? I read somewhere that Neil Gaiman said Coraline was an adventure story for kids and a horror story for adults, and I totally get why. She is fearless, creative, and so, so smart.

What Childhood Book Made You a Reader and a Writer?

Shel Silverstein's The Missing Piece has stuck with me. It's minimalistic but beautiful, funny, and sad, and it carries a message that being independent and on your own is worthwhile and fulfilling while it still celebrates a search for togetherness. I love it so much.