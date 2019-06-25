Celebrity Parents

Whitney Port Is Parenting Without Gender Stereotypes and Taking on the Trolls Who Disagree

She may be busy, but entrepreneur and actress Whitney Port is making sure to stand up for what she believes in when it comes to raising her 2-year-old.
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’

Uniting a blended family takes work. So does launching an earth-aware business and giving your lifestyle an eco-makeover. Newlywed mom Hilary Duff is up for the challenge.
Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Celebration of Life

"Babe, you take care of our Gigi," Vanessa Bryant said.
Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reflect on 'Emotional' and 'Incredible' Home Birth of Their Twin Boys

The couple are sharing every detail of their "incredible" home birth of twin sons Asher and Aksel last year
Amy Schumer Revives YouTube Channel for Hilarious 'Parenting Hack' Video: It's 'Exactly Free'

Amy Schumer's son Gene Attell will celebrate his 1st birthday on May 5.
Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Knew Gender Identity 'for 9 Years' Before Coming Out

"As parents, we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. And she's walking us on the journey," Dwyane Wade said.
'I Was Meant for Soccer and Motherhood—and I Can Do Both'

World Cup champion Sydney Leroux is the only mother on her professional soccer team. Pulling that off is a huge accomplishment, but this mom of two takes it in stride.
It's a Girl! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome a Daughter: 'My Sunshine'

The new baby joins Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's 2-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas.
Dwyane Wade Wants to Give His 12-Year-Old Child Zaya ‘the Best Opportunity to Be Her Best Self'

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Opens Up About Discovering He Had a 10-Year-Old Son

Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies After 40

Vanessa Bryant on 'Nightmare' Deaths of Kobe and Daughter Gianna: 'I'm So Mad'

Meet Lennon! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Third Daughter: 'We Could Not Be More in Love'

"Our early Valentine baby was born and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Lauren Akins announced.

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Amy Duggar Bares Her Belly 4 Months After Giving Birth: 'My Body Is Not Magazine Perfect'

Catherine Giudici Lowe Describes Worst Part of C-Section Recovery: 'I Can't Pick Up My Children'

Paula Faris Reveals Why She Brought 12-Year-Old Daughter into Bathroom During Third Miscarriage

Kate Middleton Opens Up About 'Isolation' She Felt When Prince George Was a Baby

Ashley Graham and Husband Justin Ervin Welcome a Son: 'Our Lives Changed for the Better'

How Jessica Alba Is Encouraging Self-Care for Busy Moms with New Honest Mama Collection

Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn't Want Any More Children

Jennifer Garner's Son, 7, Adorably Gifts Her a Check for Being His Mom: 'Should Keep My Day Job'

Why Prince Harry Hasn't Reunited with Meghan Markle and Archie in Canada Yet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Shocking Move to 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family'

Tess Holliday On 'Losing Herself' to Postpartum Depression: 'I Was Putting Myself Last. But That's Changing'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are Parents! Actress Announces Birth of Daughter Raddix

Archie's New Photo with Prince Harry Has a Sweet Hidden Message — and a Surprise Photographer!

Detroit Lions Hold Moment of Silence Following the Death of Marvin Jones’ Son Marlo, 6 Months

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach's Infant Son Dies After He Was Found Unresponsive While Napping

NFL Player Marvin Jones Reveals Son Marlo, 6 Months, Has Died: ‘You Have Gained Your Wings’

Merry Royals! See Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Official Royal Christmas

See Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Family Christmas Card — the Kids Are on a Motorcycle!

Vanessa Lachey on Making Time For Cozy Family Reading—and Date Night

How Tori Spelling Is Dealing With the Mental Load as a Mom of 5

Snooki Announces She's Retiring from Jersey Shore: 'I Just Hate Being Away from the Kids'

Magician Criss Angel Says His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is Back: 'He Had a Relapse'

Howie Dorough Opens Up About Embracing His Latino Roots as a Dad

Imagine Dragons’s Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Using Parenthood as a Platform to Teach Acceptance

Imagine Dragons’s Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Using Parenthood as a Platform to Teach Acceptance

