Celebrity Parents

Whitney Port Is Parenting Without Gender Stereotypes and Taking on the Trolls Who Disagree
She may be busy, but entrepreneur and actress Whitney Port is making sure to stand up for what she believes in when it comes to raising her 2-year-old.Read More
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’
Uniting a blended family takes work. So does launching an earth-aware business and giving your lifestyle an eco-makeover. Newlywed mom Hilary Duff is up for the challenge.Read More
Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Celebration of Life
"Babe, you take care of our Gigi," Vanessa Bryant said.Read More
Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reflect on 'Emotional' and 'Incredible' Home Birth of Their Twin Boys
The couple are sharing every detail of their "incredible" home birth of twin sons Asher and Aksel last yearRead More
Amy Schumer Revives YouTube Channel for Hilarious 'Parenting Hack' Video: It's 'Exactly Free'
Amy Schumer's son Gene Attell will celebrate his 1st birthday on May 5.Read More
Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Knew Gender Identity 'for 9 Years' Before Coming Out
"As parents, we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. And she's walking us on the journey," Dwyane Wade said.Read More