This Mom Influencer Shares How Her Journey From New York to Utah Led to the Ultimate Career

In the latest episode of Mom Famous, Utah native Morgan Pederson explains how her love of design led to 10 years in New York City. But upon having her second child, she and her husband moved back home, and they've never been happier.

By
Maressa Brown
Maressa Brown
Maressa Brown

Maressa Brown is a seasoned lifestyle journalist, writer, and astrologer. In addition to being a regular contributor to Parents.com, her bylines appear on InStyle, Shape, What to Expect, Cosmopolitan, et al. She is the author of a forthcoming parenting title to be published by Artisan Books in early 2023. A graduate of Emerson College, she's based in Los Angeles.

our editorial guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022

Whether mom Instagrammers are sharing about their lives from Malibu, the Windy City, or Beantown, their location is often a supporting character in the stories they share online. In the latest episode of People and Parents' Mom Famous, Morgan Pederson explains how her homestate factors into her lifestyle and work. A proud Utahn, Pederson says the Beehive State is "the capital for mom bloggers and influencers."

Married at 19, the mom of two says Utah's culture encourages getting married and starting your family young. And ever since she was a young girl, she knew she wanted to be an interior designer. "I used to take my mom's Ethan Allen catalog, cut out stuff, make my own mood boards," she remembers. "I had all of this energy as a young kid."

That passion for design was apparent for Pederson when, in college, during the summer of 2009, she did an interior design internship in New York City. Soon thereafter, she and her husband moved to the Big Apple. "I think we both found ourselves," she remembers. "I was working in the fashion space—it was like the wild wild west of e-comm. It was like the beginning of this influencer stage."

A plan to stay for two years turned into 10, but after Pederson gave birth to her second daughter and the family had spent months during the pandemic in a small apartment, the couple decided to move back to Utah. "I began to realize, with two kids now, that Utah really is a great place," she says. "There's so much for them to do."

And the move also benefited her work. "Moving to Utah was a blessing because there is a sea of creators," says the proud mom and co-founder of Connectors and Creators who, along with her business partner Natasha Smith, loves to connect people to people, brands to brands, and influencers to brands.

What's more, one of the aspects of her work Pederson values the most these days is that, not only is authenticity valued more, but being an influencer and supporting other creators blends seamlessly with her family life. As the mom of two puts it, influencers and entrepreneurs can be "a mom full-time at home but also have a career and create an empire."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Mom Famous
How 4 Mom Influencers Are Balancing Life, Well-being, and Being Famous on Social Media
Heather Degrotte and family
American Mom Raising a Child in Denmark: 'The Social Welfare System Is Really Solid Here'
Loann Kaji, Ryan Kaji and Shion Kaji attend "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" North American Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on February 19, 2020
Mom From YouTube's Ryan's World Says Setting 'Boundaries and Realistic Expectations' Is Key to Success
Tamera-Mowry Housley
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Advice for Parents of Multiples: 'Celebrate Your Twins' Differences'
Prende Pants founder TQ Evans
22 Women Share the Real Joys of Being a Mom
Graphic design of book with influential Jewish American public figures on the pages
7 Inspiring Jewish Americans Throughout History That Kids Should Learn About
Graceyn of Gracie's Corner and her family
'Gracie's Corner' Creator Says This Is Just the Beginning
Multi generation Latin American family having family lunch together in summer
Latina Chef Gaby Melian Shares The Root Of Her Latest Cook Book for Kids
Woman sprawled on bed, smiling
Why Some Parents Are Embracing a 'Sleep Divorce'
illustration of mother taking daughter to voting booth
Why I Take My Child to Vote
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
'The Ultimatum' Host Vanessa Lachey Shares the Benefits of 'Not Trying to Pretend to Be This Perfect Couple'
mom wearing pink pant suit with child
How to Raise a Proud Afro-Latino Kid
Sherihan Moustafa
Mom of 6 Launches Modest Clothing Line Inspiring Her Kids To Embrace Their Muslim Culture
The Segal family
I Was About To Give Birth in Russia—the War Changed Everything
eco anxiety illustration
How To Help a Child Dealing With Climate Change Anxiety
Leslie and Tim Loh with their kids
US Family Raising Kids in Germany: 'There is Really Good Postpartum Care Here'