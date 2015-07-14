22 Moms Share the Real Joys of Parenthood

"I was 33 when I had my first child, so I know I had a life before children. But, I can't remember what it was like! Having my children was such a life-altering experience. I always was looking for the purpose in my life and when I had my children I found it. I love being a mother. I know I am good at it.

"That doesn't mean I don't make my share of mistakes. Every day I add money to one of my three children's "money for therapy for all the things I did to screw you up" account. But I am a better person for knowing my children and I am very honored to be their mother. And I wouldn't trade my best day before kids for my worst day with kids! Thanks for the discussion."

—Kathy Radigan, NY; My Dishwasher's Possessed