Teen Talk

Articles written by teens to help parents understand what's really happening in their world.

I'm a Teen Who Is Nonbinary: Here's What I Wish Parents Would Know About Gender

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a nonbinary teen shares what they want parents to understand about their experience with gender identity.
This Is What Phone Addiction Looks Like for Teens and How Parents Can Help

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, an 18-year-old reflects on how teens rely heavily on technology, especially now, and what happens when parents take their phones away.
How Teens Decide What They Want to Do When They Grow Up

"What are your plans after high school?" is a dreaded question for a lot of teens. In this week's Teen Talk column, a college junior shares how teens today are deciding their post-grad plans and how parents can help.
Teens Are Planning Virtual Proms to Get Through the End of Senior Year Social Distancing

This year has been tough on high school seniors, who have had graduations, proms, and several other special events canceled in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a senior shares her school's creative solution for recreating those once-in-a-lifetime moments.
This is How Sibling Dynamics Can Change as Your Kids Grow Up

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult explains how his relationship with his older sister changed as they got older, and what parents can do to foster healthy long-term friendships between their kids.
How My Idea of Masculinity Is Shaped by Living With Teen Boys

Everyone processes emotions differently, but the old tropes of traditional masculinity are being redefined by a new generation. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teen shares how she's seen the idea of masculinity evolve.
I’m a Teen with Eczema and It’s Impacted My Life More Than You Can Know

What’s it like for a teenager to live with a severe skin condition? This week's 'Teen Talk' columnist explains what it is like to live with a severe form of eczema and how parents can help teens with similar conditions cope.
4 Ways to Connect Better With Your Teen

Being a parent is hard. Being a parent to a teenager is even harder. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult shares how parents can connect better with their teenagers who seek a balance between disciplinarian and friend.
This Is How to Introduce Your Teenager to Your New Partner

A Parent's Guide to Sadfishing, Explained by a Teenager

I'm a Teen of Mixed Race: Here's What It's Like to Grow Up Biracial in America Today

Teens Aren’t Celebrating ‘No Class’ During the Coronavirus Outbreak—This Is How We Really Feel

Romance for Teens Isn't Dead, but It Looks Totally Different

Dating for teens today may look very different than it used to, but there's still romance hiding behind those DMs and memes. In this week's 'Teen Talk,' those nuances are explained.

This is Why Your Teen Won't Always Tell You About Their Day

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult explains why she didn't always talk to her parents and what you can do to encourage open communication.
This is Why Activism and Protesting Are Important for Your Teen

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teen activist explains why all youth should be given the opportunity to share their voices, advocate for their rights, and develop their passions.
This Is How I Wish My Parents Talked to Me About Sex

At 21 years old, our 'Teen Talk' columnist admits she never had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents and why she wishes she did.
Here's How to Support Your Teen Through College Applications, According to a Student

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens and young adults to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a college student explains how to keep the college application process stress-free.
I'm a Teenager Who Was Bullied: Here's What Bullying Among Teens Looks Like Today

In this post for our 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a teenager shares what she learned from a personal experience with bullying in high school and how parents can support teens through their own situations.
A Parent's Guide to Cancel Culture, Explained by a Teenager

In this post for our 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a teenager defines Cancel Culture and explains how parents can help their teens navigate it.
I'm a Teenager: Here's How I'd Want a Parent to Help Me Through My First Breakup

