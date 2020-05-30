I'm a Teen Who Is Nonbinary: Here's What I Wish Parents Would Know About Gender
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a nonbinary teen shares what they want parents to understand about their experience with gender identity.Read More
This Is What Phone Addiction Looks Like for Teens and How Parents Can Help
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, an 18-year-old reflects on how teens rely heavily on technology, especially now, and what happens when parents take their phones away.Read More
How Teens Decide What They Want to Do When They Grow Up
"What are your plans after high school?" is a dreaded question for a lot of teens. In this week's Teen Talk column, a college junior shares how teens today are deciding their post-grad plans and how parents can help.Read More
Teens Are Planning Virtual Proms to Get Through the End of Senior Year Social Distancing
This year has been tough on high school seniors, who have had graduations, proms, and several other special events canceled in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a senior shares her school's creative solution for recreating those once-in-a-lifetime moments.Read More
This is How Sibling Dynamics Can Change as Your Kids Grow Up
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult explains how his relationship with his older sister changed as they got older, and what parents can do to foster healthy long-term friendships between their kids.Read More
How My Idea of Masculinity Is Shaped by Living With Teen Boys
Everyone processes emotions differently, but the old tropes of traditional masculinity are being redefined by a new generation. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teen shares how she's seen the idea of masculinity evolve.Read More