Parenting Teenagers

Parenting a teenager requires new skills and ideas. Are you up for the challenge? Here's what you need to know to be successful.

Most Recent

The Newest Student Credit Cards—and How to Teach Responsible Credit Spending
Here are some of the most notable credit card options and tips for ensuring your student doesn't get in over their head.
Teens Are Facing a Social Confidence Crisis Post-Pandemic, Here's What Parents Need to Know
After more than a year of virtual learning, teenagers are expressing an array of anxiety around socializing with their peers in-person. A teen shares what this social anxiety looks like and experts weigh in on how parents can help prepare their kids to face the world.
It's Important For Your Teen to See a Therapist, Here's Why
It can feel intimidating to send your teen to therapy, but it can make all the difference. A teen and an adolescent health expert share the value in mental health care at this vulnerable age.
Why Styling My Hair Is Important to Me as a Black Teen
The way teens style their hair is often a form of self-expression and should be celebrated. A Black teen shares why her hair is important to her and the importance of the CROWN Act.
How Parents Can Help Their Teens Plan For The Future
You might feel like you're sitting on the edge of your seat as you watch your teen try to pave their own path. There are ways to help them succeed while maintaining their independence. A teen and a psychologist share how.
6 Things About Remote Learning Teens Actually Loved (and Should Be Here to Stay)
As teachers and schools in the U.S. prepare for the 2021 school year back in classrooms, a teen shares thoughts on how we can take what we learned over the last two years to improve the education system.
More Parenting Teenagers

Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?
It's one of the worst times to buy a car in decades—but you may still want to. Here's help breaking down annual costs to determine whether you can afford to buy your teen a car.
The Pandemic Was Hard on Teens, But My Sibling Relationship Helped Me Through It
In this week's Teen Talk column, a college freshman who lived at home for an extra year through remote learning shares the silver lining of lockdown: how she unexpectedly built a deeper connection with her siblings.
What to Know About Car Insurance for Teens
This Dad is Having a 'Tough Time' as His Daughter Graduates High School-And He's Not Alone
How Parents Should React to Their Kids' Bad Grades to Help Them Succeed
How Pro Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner is Shattering Records En Route to the Olympics

Multiple Teens Need Surgery After Copying a Dangerous TikTok Trend—and Parents Are Issuing a Warning

Yet another social media trend is sending kids to the hospital. And now, parents of those who were affected are speaking out.

All Parenting Teenagers

11-Year-Old Dresses as Kamala Harris — and the VP Hopeful Responds: 'She Has My Vote'
Here's What Teen Depression Looks like (Spoiler: It May Not Be What You Think)
I'm a Teen and I'm Terrified to Be Back in School in a Pandemic
It's Natural for Teens to Want to Party, Even During a Pandemic—Here's How to Convince Them Not To
5 Things Divorced Parents Can Do to Co-Parent Better, According to Experts and a Teen Who Is Living It
How to Turn Your Teen's Bedroom Into Their Dream Dorm Room
Screen Time Experts Say Quality Matters More Than Quantity—Especially in a Pandemic
Your Teens Might Need a Mental Health Break Just as Much as You Do
How Parents Can Help Their Children Through a Learning Disability Diagnosis
Is Military Service the Right Choice for Your Teen?
How to Keep Your Teen Activist Healthy and Safe at Protests and Demonstrations
How to Help Teens Guide Their Friends in Need of Mental Health Resources
Why You Should Let Your Teen Wear What They Want
I'm a Teen Who Is Nonbinary: Here's What I Wish Parents Would Know About Gender
This Is What Phone Addiction Looks Like for Teens and How Parents Can Help
How Teens Decide What They Want to Do When They Grow Up
Teens Are Planning Virtual Proms to Get Through the End of Senior Year Social Distancing
8 Activities Teens Can Do at Home That Aren't Playing Animal Crossing
This is How Sibling Dynamics Can Change as Your Kids Grow Up
How My Idea of Masculinity Is Shaped by Living With Teen Boys
Teens Aren’t Celebrating ‘No Class’ During the Coronavirus Outbreak—This Is How We Really Feel
Romance for Teens Isn't Dead, but It Looks Totally Different
I'm a Teen of Mixed Race: Here's What It's Like to Grow Up Biracial in America Today
Teens Are 'Dabbing' vs. Smoking Pot: Here's What That Means and Why It's Dangerous
Is TikTok Really the Solution to America's Sex Ed Crisis?
