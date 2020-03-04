Teaching Tolerance

Kids don't naturally understand how to be tolerant. But they will with your supportive lessons and our tips on a whole host of tough topics like race, discrimination, disability, and more.

Most Recent

5 Ways to Find Volunteering and Community Work That's Best for Your Family
Are you and your family hands-on volunteer types? Regular sharers of upbeat words and encouragement? This guide can help you figure out your secret sweetness superpower.
How to Teach the Difference Between Race and Ethnicity to Your Kids
Like many mindful parents, I've been trying to teach my child how to be anti-racist. But in order for me to successfully start these conversations, I needed to educate myself on the difference between race and ethnicity.
I Let My Son Wear A Dress, Don't Call Me a Bad Mom
Danielle Lucia Schaffer, the blogger behind City Girl Gone Mom, is raising four confident kids. When her youngest son dressed up in his older sister's princess costumes, she celebrated his innocent play. That's until another mom told her she was a bad parent. Now she's encouraging all parents to have an open mind.
Middle School Shut Down After Transgender Girl, 12, Threatened on Parents Facebook Group
Threats apparently made by adults on social media against a 12-year-old transgender student who has attended classes for two years without incident led a small, rural Oklahoma school district to shut down classes Monday and Tuesday.
Disney Channel Has Its First 'Coming Out' Storyline
The show Andi Mack is about to have a major character realize he's gay—and come out to his friends. 
One Mom Blogger Aims to Stop Cultural Appropriation in Costumes
"If we are going to dress up as a real person, we have to make sure we are doing it in a way that is respectful."
