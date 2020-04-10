Your Social Distancing Parenting Style, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Image zoom Geber86/Getty Images

As families stay safer at home, everyone is exploring their own unique way of coping. For some parents, finding fun crafts for the kids or time for a hot shower is key. For others, staying on top of the family's supply of essentials brings calm. No matter how your parenting style is shifting and evolving during this global pandemic and days upon days at home, your astrological profile is coming into play.

Here, your social distancing parenting style, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

The cardinal fire sign, whose ruler is action-oriented Mars—the planet of sex, energy, and take-charge moves—you're usually on the go, so slowing down can be challenging. You like to jump at a moment's notice to take the kids for a play date or hit up a workout, and you might feel like your hands are frustratingly tied when it comes to being impulsive right now.

That said, you're faring best when you're able to find time to go for a sweat session. Feeling like you accomplished something physical is life. So too is turning the hunt for a grocery delivery window into a game you're determined to win. With the kids, you're all about getting active, whether that means plotting an indoor obstacle course or scavenger hunt or busting out and teaching them your favorite board games from childhood.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

As the fixed earth sign, ruled by artistic Venus—the planet of love, beauty, and money—you're content to hang out at home, as long as you have comfy clothes, serene surroundings, and yummy food. But you're irritated that you're off your typical schedule and dislike having to improvise from moment to moment to meet everyone's needs. It probably also bugs you that you can't get certain simple items that you rely on for go-to recipes or your gardening routine.

Still, you're gaining pleasure from spending time revisiting traditions (like baking a family recipe, reading a nostalgic book), fostering your kids' green thumbs, or doing a nature walk in the neighborhood. You're also kicking back with new beauty treatments and trying different wine and cheese combos, all while wearing the softest, prettiest loungewear all day every day.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The mutable air sign, ruled by buzzy Mercury—the planet of communication, transportation, and technology—you thrive on connection with others. To you, nothing beats a happy hour with your BFFs or catching up with other parents in your crew at a BBQ. So, it's normal to feel like you're grieving the (temporary) loss of that now.

But you can also channel all that airy, curious energy into learning and connecting in innovative ways. You're all for trying that new skincare treatment while baking cookies with the kids, researching streaming titles, Slacking coworkers, texting your friends, and posting on IG. The more you've got going on, the comfier you are. You'll also love "distantly social" walks where you and the kids can wave and chat with neighbors or friends from 6 (or more) feet away.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

As the cardinal water sign, ruled by the emotional moon, you're a deeply nurturing homebody and foodie. The instinct to bake delicious treats and spend time with family runs through your veins. In other words, your TED Talk would be on the joys of quarantine. But you also want to make every moment memorable, so it could be that you're feeling the weight of that mental load now more than ever.

Don't forget that you deserve as much care as you give others. Getting in touch with your watery nature—think meditating while listening to ocean sounds or taking a bath—keeps you calm. You're also naturally conscious of your little ones' biggest feelings, helping them work through whatever is on their mind right now. You'll also thrive when keeping in touch with relatives through regular communication.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Ruled by the bright, optimistic sun, you're the fixed fire sign, often lauded for your ability to stay positive and cheerful, even during a dark time. But social distancing isn't instinctual for you. You adore being around others—and in the spotlight. Plus, you likely feel pressured to take the reins and make every day as joyful as possible for your family, despite all the challenges in your way.

Thankfully, you could be finding new ways to shine that don't require being in public—like starting a YouTube channel or spearheading a charitable campaign that your kids can pitch in on. You're also lining up FaceTime convos just as you would friends' nights and getting creative with the kids' playtime—think learning the latest TikTok dances or scripting and filming a movie together.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

As the mutable earth sign, ruled by messenger Mercury—the planet of communication, technology, and transportation—you're compelled to research and organize your family's calendars and lists, just so. And if there was ever a parent dedicated to ensuring their kids are getting the most out of their distance learning, it's you, Virgo. But you're worried that you're not doing any of it well enough, because you're trying to do too much.

You'll be happiest when you're giving yourself some room to breathe, getting kids in on your healthy meal planning, maybe even growing your own herbs and spring veggies. Another coping skill that helps you address your anxiety: reading or even journaling your kids.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

The cardinal air sign, ruled by social Venus—the planet of beauty, love, and money—you're a natural-born host with the most and social butterfly, so you're missing warm, festive meals with loved ones, your kids' playdate schedule, and daily chats with neighbors.

Because you're so partner-oriented, having a "quaranteammate" (your S.O., co-parent, friend) is a must for you. You're all about balance and harmony, so you tend to channel any nervous energy into beautifying projects that will add to your surroundings. Finding new ways to connect with your social circle, whether it's through Skype happy hours with friends or spring holiday dinners with family, will brighten your mood.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

The fixed water sign, co-ruled by go-getter Mars (the planet of action, sex, and energy) and Pluto (the planet of transformation), you've probably been wearing the same cozy yoga pants for days now—it's all good! You value consistency and maintaining a semblance of control, which is hard to come by. And because you're someone who feels intensely, you can feel dragged down by the darkness of the moment.

At the same time, you embrace emotional and spiritual change, so lean into that by bolstering your favorite mind-body practice, finding time to connect with your partner in a heartfelt way, or taking your kids on long walks, ideally near water. And though a Zoom seder or remote Easter brunch isn't your first choice, you'll appreciate adhering to holiday traditions.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

As the dynamic mutable fire sign, ruled by expansive, fortunate Jupiter, you're the sign most driven by wanderlust, eager to expand your horizons through travel, food, and lively relationships. Given your globe-trotting spirit, being unable to go out to eat or take the kids on a road trip could be making you stir crazy.

But you have the power to turn just about anything—yes, even quarantine—into an adventure. You'll make the most of this social distanced time by learning a new language, taking virtual tours of art museums, or experimenting with that new curry recipe with the kids. Plan a future trip. You might also find it heartening to let your inner stand-up comic or musician out by putting on Facebook Lives.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

The cardinal earth sign, ruled by taskmaster Saturn, you're practical and hardworking. You feel a sense of responsibility to rise to this challenging occasion, but you might be working overtime on everything to avoid giving voice to tough feelings.

For you, moderation is key. Keeping up with your typical workouts, even if that means meeting with your favorite instructors online, can help you feel grounded. Plugging away at career goals is therapeutic, as well. With the kids, you'll enjoy offering history lessons or telling stories about your childhood and ancestors. You're likely also focused on the kids' academic futures, so going over all the ins and outs of their distance learning plan together boosts your bond.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

The fixed air sign, ruled by revolutionary Uranus, you're independent and not exactly a fan of convention. But you also feel a sense of duty to support your community. It might make your blood boil when you see other families not following social distancing guidelines (but remember, you can only control you and your family's corona-plans).

You'd be happy to get involved in a local charitable cause to support first responders or others on the frontline, and making sure you're always in touch with your wide social circle (even with quick texts) feels soothing. You'll want to find new, out-there ways to learn and grow alongside your children. Think conducting entertaining science experiments, making tie-dye T-shirts, or using a telescope together.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Ruled by dreamy Neptune, the planet of spirituality and illusion, you're the mutable water sign and a born empath and artist. You get swept up in your feelings and might take on the weight of the world's pain and suffering, so it's normal if some days feel like a slog. You're doing your best.

You'll do well to find simple ways to detox any heartbreaking energy through rituals, like journaling or meditating. Tuning into your most artistic impulses often serves to ease anxiety, so paint, make music, or acting out a play with your kids. You'll also enjoy binge-watching a romantic or whimsical show, catching up with a dear friend, or serving up a comfort food-filled meal.