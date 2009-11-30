10 Lessons From a Veteran Mom

Like most women, I was determined to be a wonderful mother, and so I aimed to be totally responsive to my baby's every emotion. My goal was to create a perfect universe for Rory, one free of pain and unhappiness.

Of course, by the time my second child arrived seven years later, I realized that the tactics I was using to be a great mom were making me a not-so-good one. Babies need to adjust to the larger world. It's not your job to shield them from every negative emotion, but to teach them how to deal with disappointment and "no" and the occasional really boring afternoon. Teaching your child to weather ups and downs is ultimately more important than creating an artificially ideal world.