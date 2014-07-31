How to Keep Your Cool

If you think discipline is easier said than done, you're not alone. Kids have a knack for doing the things that most annoy us: calling us names, breaking our things, copying our own worst habits. And even their most trivial deeds -- like spilling milk, drawing on the wall, repeating certain words -- can trigger deep feelings of anger and resentment. It's often easier to strike back -- verbally or physically-than to remain cool. But that kind of reaction never helps. To discipline a young child effectively, you need to discipline yourself, too: