14 Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Everyone Will Love
Holiday traditions are what the season is all about! Whether you count down the days to Christmas with a fun advent calendar or cuddle up on the couch to watch your favorite holiday movie with your family, traditions keep us connected and build lasting memories for years to come.
Of course, this year things will look a lot different, so feeling connected to your family is more important than ever. Getting everyone matching holiday pajamas is one easy way to spread joy, whether you are near or far from your loved ones.
There are so many styles that are comfy, cozy, and of course, cute. You can pick up holiday pajamas in classic buffalo check or festive Fair Isle and score a set for the family dog. We even found matching holiday slippers for the complete experience (or if your teen or tween is too cool for the full matching look).
Whether you’re spending time with your brood in-person or celebrating virtually, these matching holiday pajamas are festive and fun. Either way, they’ll make for an adorable photo you will cherish forever.
Old Navy Matching Holiday Pajamas
Old Navy has several versions of its popular holiday PJs, including patterned flannel, buffalo check, Christmas elves, candy canes, and more. There are options for babies, kids, and adults.
Little Blue House by Hatley Fair Isle Bear & Moose Family Union Suits
These Fair Isle-print pajamas are made from 100-percent cotton and include options for babies, kids, adults, and dogs. They are also tag-free for added comfort.
Burt's Bees Family Jammies
These organic cotton pajamas come in various prints and patterns, including stripes, Christmas trees, reindeers, and more. The breathable fabric also ensures that everyone will feel comfortable come Christmas morning.
Koloyooya Matching Christmas Light Pajamas
These onesies are a festive and colorful twist to classic holiday pajamas. They feature the phrase “Out Like a Light” on the seat flap.
The Original, The REmix and The ENcore Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas
These Oprah-approved holiday pajamas will make for the perfect holiday card or Christmas morning Instagram post.
Dearfoams Holiday Slippers
If your family wants to match head-to-toe, these comfy slippers are great for a subtle nod to the holiday spirit.
Yaffi Matching Family Pajamas Sets
These “Team Santa” pajamas are sure to keep you and your family off the naughty list this year.
Holiday Safari Animal Print Matching Family Pajamas Collection
With these festive PJs, your family can feel like they are on a holiday adventure without actually having to leave the house.
Snoopy Christmas Pajamas
Aw Snoopy! We love The Peanuts gang every day of the year, but even more so during Christmastime. Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and Woodstock are all printed on these fun pajamas.
Matching Fleece Onesie Pajamas
These cozy pajamas are perfect for cold Christmas mornings and drinking hot cocoa while curled up on the couch. They come in several holiday-approved prints and patterns.
Tailgate Flapjack Matching Pajamas
These footie pajamas are available in Hanukkah prints, Fair Isle, plaid, and more. The pajamas are an Amazon best-seller, and reviewers say they are “high quality and comfortable.”
WephuPSho Family Christmas Pjs Matching
Choose from reindeers, Santas, buffalo print, and more with these popular holiday PJs.
Blue Holiday Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Collection
Having a blue Christmas or celebrating Hanukkah, too? Choose from nightgowns, matching tops and bottoms, or footed onesies, plus an option for your dog or cat, with these blue pajamas from Target.
Disney Mickey Pajamas for the Whole Family
Take it a step further by getting your family’s names printed on their holiday pajamas. We love these Mickey pajamas that come with a long- or short-sleeve top.
Primary Family Matching PJs
These colorful pajamas are made with organic cotton and come in several colorful prints that are excellent to mix and match. Choose from rainbow prints, classic stripes, or holiday Fair Isle.
Smash + Tess Holiday Rompers
This celeb-loved brand makes comfortable rompers for the whole family. The holiday style comes in tartan, plaid, or solid red and is made from a cozy fabric that will keep you warm all season long.