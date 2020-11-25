14 Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Everyone Will Love

These holiday pajamas for kids and adults are cute, comfy, and (most importantly) available in all sizes so everyone can match on Christmas morning.
By Bethany Braun-Silva
November 25, 2020
Holiday traditions are what the season is all about! Whether you count down the days to Christmas with a fun advent calendar or cuddle up on the couch to watch your favorite holiday movie with your family, traditions keep us connected and build lasting memories for years to come.

Of course, this year things will look a lot different, so feeling connected to your family is more important than ever. Getting everyone matching holiday pajamas is one easy way to spread joy, whether you are near or far from your loved ones. 

There are so many styles that are comfy, cozy, and of course, cute. You can pick up holiday pajamas in classic buffalo check or festive Fair Isle and score a set for the family dog. We even found matching holiday slippers for the complete experience (or if your teen or tween is too cool for the full matching look).

Whether you’re spending time with your brood in-person or celebrating virtually, these matching holiday pajamas are festive and fun. Either way, they’ll make for an adorable photo you will cherish forever. 

Credit: Old Navy

Old Navy Matching Holiday Pajamas

Starting at $14.99

Old Navy has several versions of its popular holiday PJs, including patterned flannel, buffalo check, Christmas elves, candy canes, and more. There are options for babies, kids, and adults.

Credit: Amazon

Little Blue House by Hatley Fair Isle Bear & Moose Family Union Suits

$16.52 - $49.00

These Fair Isle-print pajamas are made from 100-percent cotton and include options for babies, kids, adults, and dogs. They are also tag-free for added comfort.  

Credit: Amazon

Burt's Bees Family Jammies

$9.95 - $39.95

These organic cotton pajamas come in various prints and patterns, including stripes, Christmas trees, reindeers, and more. The breathable fabric also ensures that everyone will feel comfortable come Christmas morning. 

Credit: Amazon

Koloyooya Matching Christmas Light Pajamas

$7.99 - $18.99

These onesies are a festive and colorful twist to classic holiday pajamas. They feature the phrase “Out Like a Light” on the seat flap.

Credit: Amazon

The Original, The REmix and The ENcore Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas

$22.40 - $38.40

These Oprah-approved holiday pajamas will make for the perfect holiday card or Christmas morning Instagram post.

Credit: Dearfoams

Dearfoams Holiday Slippers

$22-$36

If your family wants to match head-to-toe, these comfy slippers are great for a subtle nod to the holiday spirit.

Credit: Amazon

Yaffi Matching Family Pajamas Sets

$16.99 - $32.99

These “Team Santa” pajamas are sure to keep you and your family off the naughty list this year.

Credit: Target

Holiday Safari Animal Print Matching Family Pajamas Collection

Starting at $12

With these festive PJs, your family can feel like they are on a holiday adventure without actually having to leave the house.

Credit: Amazon

Snoopy Christmas Pajamas

$22.99 - $75.99

Aw Snoopy! We love The Peanuts gang every day of the year, but even more so during Christmastime. Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and Woodstock are all printed on these fun pajamas. 

Credit: Amazon

Matching Fleece Onesie Pajamas

$9.99 - $39.99

These cozy pajamas are perfect for cold Christmas mornings and drinking hot cocoa while curled up on the couch. They come in several holiday-approved prints and patterns.

Credit: Amazon

Tailgate Flapjack Matching Pajamas

$9.99 - $44.99

These footie pajamas are available in Hanukkah prints, Fair Isle, plaid, and more. The pajamas are an Amazon best-seller, and reviewers say they are “high quality and comfortable.”

Credit: Amazon

WephuPSho Family Christmas Pjs Matching

$2.68 - $27.89

Choose from reindeers, Santas, buffalo print, and more with these popular holiday PJs.

Credit: Target

Blue Holiday Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Collection

Starting at $12

Having a blue Christmas or celebrating Hanukkah, too? Choose from nightgowns, matching tops and bottoms, or footed onesies, plus an option for your dog or cat, with these blue pajamas from Target.

Credit: Etsy

Disney Mickey Pajamas for the Whole Family

Starting at $42.98

Take it a step further by getting your family’s names printed on their holiday pajamas. We love these Mickey pajamas that come with a long- or short-sleeve top.

Primary Family Matching PJs

Starting at $18

These colorful pajamas are made with organic cotton and come in several colorful prints that are excellent to mix and match. Choose from rainbow prints, classic stripes, or holiday Fair Isle. 

Smash + Tess Holiday Rompers

Starting at $53

This celeb-loved brand makes comfortable rompers for the whole family. The holiday style comes in tartan, plaid, or solid red and is made from a cozy fabric that will keep you warm all season long.

