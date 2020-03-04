Parenting Style

What's your parenting style? Do you believe in lots of discipline or are you more permissive? Find out about the different types of parenting and learn about which will work best for you.

Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
Destiny Bennett shares what it's like being a Black mom of three while navigating marriage and gentle parenting.
My Husband's Insistence on Gender Norms Makes Being a Boy Mom So Expensive
Here's why clothing gender norms need to go out the window—both for our wallets, and for the world.
How Your Parenting Style Determines Your Child's Financial Success Later On
A new study reveals that one notable parenting style results in cost savings to families as well as future financial benefits as children mature into adulthood. Here's how it works.
Reddit Thread Sheds Light on the Ways Parents Shame Each Other About Child Care—And it Needs to Stop
A pediatric nurse practitioner posted about a rude response she gets to a certain parenting question and shows us we need to be more respectful of other parents' choices.
Parent Wonders if They're 'Being a Karen' Over Daycare's Mask Stance
A parent is worried they're in the wrong for being upset after their child came home from daycare with a shirt bearing a controversial stance on mask-wearing. Our take? This doesn't make you a Karen.
Millennial Parents Are Raising Their Kids Without Religion And That's Totally OK
Research shows that the majority of millennial parents are raising their kids without a focus on religion. What does that mean for their children's morals? Probably not much.
35 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 73% Off for Black Friday
Mickey Mouse, Fair Isle, reindeer, and more prints that can look either classic or cheesy as you cuddle together for the holidays.
This Brand-New Comfortable Clothing Line Already Has Tons of Celebrity Fans
Including Kourtney Kardashian and Jenny Mollen.
Your Social Distancing Parenting Style, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Who Is Generation Alpha?
A Year-by-Year Guide to the Different Generations and Their Personalities
The Year of the Rat: Your Family's 2020 Chinese New Year Horoscope

5 Things We Can All Learn from Tiger Parents

As a former "tiger cub" and mother of four, I know the bad rep tiger parents can get. But there are lessons to learn from every style of parenting.

Why the Best Parenting Style Isn't One Style at All, But Many
How the Snowplow Parenting Trend Affects Kids
I Was an Only Child by Circumstance, My Son Is an Only Child by Choice
Why Slow Parenting Is Right for My Family
My Parenting Style is Different Than My Mother's But We Both Lead With Love
My Toddler Never Leaves His Mom Alone, That's Why I'm the Disciplinarian
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Mom-Shamers Who Say Her Nails Are Too Long: 'I Manage Just Fine'
Intensive Parenting: Everything You Need to Know About the New Helicopter Parenting
Nagging Mamas Raise Successful Daughters, According to Science
Why Moms Mom-Shame
Choosing Peace Over Peas
My Daughter's Clothes Don't Match, And That's OK
I'm Not Spoiling My Kid, I'm Loving Him
I Was More Fun as a Babysitter Than I Am as Mom of Five
What's Your Parenting Style?
Hostile Work Environments Are Hurting Moms & Kids, According to a New Study
Self-Declared 'Mediocre Dad' Jim Gaffigan Shares How Life Changed When His Wife Got Sick
Parenting With a Buzz: When Does Alcohol as Self-Care Become a Problem?
5 Ways to Play to Your Child's Strengths
What It's Like to Be a Mom In Latin America
I Run My Family Like a Democracy, Here’s Why
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was 'Devastated' When Her Son Jaden Asked to Be Emancipated at 15
I Always Say 'Yes' When My Daughter Asks to Be Picked Up—Here's Why
7 One-Liners to Use When Disciplining Kids
I'm Not the Parent I Thought I’d Be, But I'm Happy
