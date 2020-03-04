Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
Destiny Bennett shares what it's like being a Black mom of three while navigating marriage and gentle parenting.
My Husband's Insistence on Gender Norms Makes Being a Boy Mom So Expensive
Here's why clothing gender norms need to go out the window—both for our wallets, and for the world.
How Your Parenting Style Determines Your Child's Financial Success Later On
A new study reveals that one notable parenting style results in cost savings to families as well as future financial benefits as children mature into adulthood. Here's how it works.
Reddit Thread Sheds Light on the Ways Parents Shame Each Other About Child Care—And it Needs to Stop
A pediatric nurse practitioner posted about a rude response she gets to a certain parenting question and shows us we need to be more respectful of other parents' choices.
Parent Wonders if They're 'Being a Karen' Over Daycare's Mask Stance
A parent is worried they're in the wrong for being upset after their child came home from daycare with a shirt bearing a controversial stance on mask-wearing. Our take? This doesn't make you a Karen.
Millennial Parents Are Raising Their Kids Without Religion And That's Totally OK
Research shows that the majority of millennial parents are raising their kids without a focus on religion. What does that mean for their children's morals? Probably not much.