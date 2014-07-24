Make Your Yard Fun for Kids

Create an Outdoor Theatre

We hang a big drop cloth on the side of our barn and project movies on it. Everyone sits on hay bales or blankets, eats popcorn, and has a great time. Karen Thomas Willard, NC

Glow Fun

For nighttime play, we put glow-in-the-dark paint on the bocce balls.Jennifer Robinson Warrenton, VA

Add Some Make-Believe

We build habitats for fairies, gnomes, and other magical creatures. We like to upcycle materials, such as milk cartons, for the houses. The kids leave little presents for the fairies, and sometimes the fairies decorate their homes with things like ribbon. Every once in a while, the kids will discover gnome footprints, too. Julia Mae Martin Indianapolis, IN

Make a Portable Play Station

I filled a wheelbarrow with dirt, and my 5-year-old added water with the hose. With sticks and rocks, we made a course for his toy cars and monster trucks. It's the perfect height for him, can be moved to wherever I'm working in the yard, and lets him dig in dirt without messing up the grass. Matthew Wolaver Pelham, MA

Plant a Playhouse

My sons grow a sunflower house in a corner of the garden. First, they outline the plot with seeds, then, water and weed the plants as they grow. By midsummer, you usually can find the kids playing inside their little house. Robin Schick Knox, PA

Camp Under the Stars

Every spring, starting when our kids were little, my wife and I have set up a backyard campground so that their friends could bring tents and stay over. The kids play games, make s'mores, and tell stories around a campfire. The youngest of our kids is 12 now, and they all still love it. Eric Crane Gastonia, NC

