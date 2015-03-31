How One Mom Got Inspired to Run a 5K

How one mom set out to get in shape for her family and stumbled upon some surprising benefits for herself along the way.

When it dawned on me that I was having a hard time keeping up with my daughters, ages 6 and 3, I knew I couldn't put it off any longer: I had to start exercising. Some friends had just enrolled in our town's Couch-to-5K training program for beginning runners, and they urged me to join them. I knew staying motivated to exercise would be easier with friends, so I agreed, though I have to admit my goal wasn't even to run the entire 5K with them, but just to finish it -- by jog, walk, or crawl!

At first, I was worried about the time I'd be spending away from home to train, but my husband, Gene, offered to take care of dinner and the kids' bedtimes so I could meet up with my group two times a week. As a mom, it's easy to take care of everybody else, but I realized I had to do something for myself.

One thing I didn't expect was how tough the training would be. I could barely finish the first workout; it was so difficult that I actually cried. I was tempted to quit, but with each session, it got just a little easier. And over time, I began to enjoy running. By race day seven weeks later, with my family there to cheer me on, I ran that entire 5K. I had found an inner strength and perseverance I didn't know I had.

Running is now a key part of my life. What's more, Gene and our girls sometimes run with me, allowing us to stay fit together. My exercise routine gives me much-needed time out of the house, a chance to put aside thoughts of dishes or laundry. It takes me someplace else, and when I come back, I'm better able to handle the challenges of life with little kids. I feel physically stronger, of course. And I've signed up for another race -- this time, a 10K.

