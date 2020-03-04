Positive Parenting

How to Help Your Kid Launch Their Own Small Business
Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your brood? Here's how to help get those youthful business dreams off the ground (with insights from one of the wealthiest teen entrepreneurs in the world).
5 Things to Do When Your Young Child Says 'I'm Fat'
The pressure to be thin affects kids far earlier than you might imagine, but you can counter that with some gentle messaging and good role modeling.
I Was Drowning, So I Hired a Parenting Coach—and It's the Best Money I've Ever Spent
Some people take tennis or violin lessons. I take parenting lessons. Yes, it's expensive, but the value I get from it is priceless.
Living in a Multigenerational Home Has Made Me a Better Parent
One writer shares the benefits of living with her parents while raising her own children.
Want to Annoy Moms? Say These 13 Words and Phrases
Whether they come from friends or well-meaning strangers, these euphemisms and so-called terms of endearment irked the moms we polled most when it comes to parenting.
Seeing My 3-Year-Old Daughter Lose All Her Hair to Alopecia Was Devastating, But I Won't Let It Define Her
My daughter started losing all her hair because of alopecia when she was 3. It was very difficult to watch her go through it, but I'm now doing all I can to make sure she grows up with self-confidence.