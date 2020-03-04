Positive Parenting

Are you a positive parent? Whether you're disciplining your child for bad behavior or helping through a difficult homework assignment, you'll love these tips for positive parenting.

Most Recent

How to Help Your Kid Launch Their Own Small Business
Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your brood? Here's how to help get those youthful business dreams off the ground (with insights from one of the wealthiest teen entrepreneurs in the world).
5 Things to Do When Your Young Child Says 'I'm Fat'
The pressure to be thin affects kids far earlier than you might imagine, but you can counter that with some gentle messaging and good role modeling.
I Was Drowning, So I Hired a Parenting Coach—and It's the Best Money I've Ever Spent
Some people take tennis or violin lessons. I take parenting lessons. Yes, it's expensive, but the value I get from it is priceless.
Living in a Multigenerational Home Has Made Me a Better Parent
One writer shares the benefits of living with her parents while raising her own children.
Want to Annoy Moms? Say These 13 Words and Phrases
Whether they come from friends or well-meaning strangers, these euphemisms and so-called terms of endearment irked the moms we polled most when it comes to parenting.
Seeing My 3-Year-Old Daughter Lose All Her Hair to Alopecia Was Devastating, But I Won't Let It Define Her
My daughter started losing all her hair because of alopecia when she was 3. It was very difficult to watch her go through it, but I'm now doing all I can to make sure she grows up with self-confidence.
More Positive Parenting

What a 'Tomboy' Mom Can Learn From Her Princess-Loving Daughters
“I’ve spent time wishing they shared my interests. But as I see the people they are becoming, I realize more and more what a waste of time that has been.”
Is it Ethical to Talk About Getting Our Kids into Good Schools?
As parents of white children, every single day presents us with an opportunity to chip away at oppression. Before we jump in and advocate for our children's privileges, we can ask ourselves three questions.
15 Easy Ways to Set a Good Example for Your Kid
How Losing My Mom Made Me a Better Parent
Unpacking the Myth of the Perfect Mother
Why You Should Stop Telling Your Son to 'Man Up'

These 3 Little Words Are Making You a Negative Person—and You Probably Say Them All the Time

Cut this phrase out of your vocab immediately. Then learn what you should say instead to improve your mood instantly, according to psychologists.

All Positive Parenting

Share Your Extra Trick-or-Treat Loot for a Good Cause
This Little Girl Was Banned from Making First Communion for Wearing a Suit
Justin Trudeau Gives Stellar Parenting Advice: Raise Feminist Boys, Too
'Dear Daughters' Project Encourages Dads to Talk to Daughters About Feminism
Once and for All: There's Nothing Wrong With Kissing Your Kid on the Lips
4 Things Your Family Can Do NOW to Help Puerto Rico
You'll Want to Steal This Mom's List of 'Don'ts' for Your Own Daughter
Barack Obama Shares the Advice He Gave His Daughters
Serena Williams Honors Her Mom and Daughter in Body-Positive Message
Mom Uses Coupon Skills to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
See How Celebrity Moms Are Helping People Impacted By Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
This Mom's Poignant Letter to Author Rick Riordan Is the Sweetest Thing You'll Read Today
Mom Shares Poignant 'Running on Empty' Post That's Oh So Relatable
26 Moms and Dads Share Their Best 'Aha!' Parenting Tips
The 30-Day Show the Love Challenge
#DreamBigPrincess Campaign Encourages Girls to Reach for Lofty Goals
This Dad Just Showed Some Major Love to the Parents of Twins at the Airport
11 Celeb Moms' Best Quotes About Being (and Raising!) a Feminist
You Go, Girl! Jana Kramer's Sweet Father's Day Post Is Co-Parenting #Goals
This Mom Had an Important Lesson for Her Son About Respect
Chelsea Clinton on Raising Strong Girls and Her New Kids' Book
Parents Feeling in Control of Their Lives Linked to Fewer Behavioral Problems in Kids
You Have to See This Little Girl Who Dresses Up as Famous Fierce Females
Check Out This Mom's Positive Parenting Hack Using Hair Bands
7 Tips for Loving Where You Live
