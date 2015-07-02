Moving to a new state?

A: Children can be nervous about starting a new school for many different reasons, so a parent should first find out specifically what it is that he or she is concerned about. For example, is he worried that the work will be too hard, or that no one will like him, or that he will miss his old friends, or that he might not know where the bathroom is? A parent should then work to address the particular concern. So, if the child is concerned about the work, contact the school and find out whether he is academically at the right point, and if not then take appropriate steps (e.g. getting tutoring, talking to the teacher about how he can "catch up", and so on). If he is concerned about missing old friends, help him keep in touch with these friends by phone or e-mail. If the concern is that he won't make any friends, you can help with this: You can set play dates with kids in the neighborhood; he can join a sport or activity as a way of meeting classmates; and so forth. You can also ask the teacher to help out by giving you the names of some kids who may be good potential friends for him, as well as by seating him next to these kids and also having them work together on group projects. Some schools even have programs in which new students are matched up with students who are willing to show them the ropes and help them get acclimated. You can even ask the teacher if she is willing to have everyone in the class do something special to welcome the child, such as planning and throwing a little party.