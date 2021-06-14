How To Explain

We break down topics in a way that's easy enough for kids (and, ahem, adults) to understand by answering the most common questions.

Most Recent

How to Explain Microaggressions in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand

Let's settle into our discomfort to learn what microaggressions look and feel like and how we can teach children to recognize and stand up to them.
How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child

Pride Month is a wonderful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQ, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you're at it.
How to Explain Feminism in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

As we mark Women's History Month and celebrate International Women's Day, here are some straightforward, smart ways to talk to kids about what it means to be a feminist.
What a Healthy Romantic Relationship Should Feel Like, in Terms Easy Enough for Kids

Conversations about what a healthy relationship should look like are important for parents to have with their kids. But often, these conversations can be confusing. Experts weigh in on how to teach your kid what behavior is acceptable when it comes to a partner.
What Real Friendship Should Feel Like, in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

Proactively teaching children about friendship can help them navigate relationships. A pair of experts share age-appropriate tips.
How to Explain Biden's Gender Discrimination Order-in Terms Simple Enough for Kids to Understand

President Biden's order aims to ensure that everyone—including student-athletes—receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation. Here's how experts recommend sharing the details with your child.
More How To Explain

How to Explain to Kids the Difference Between a Mob and a Protest

We need to make our children understand that their voices and beliefs and advocacy matter, but what we witnessed on January 6, 2021 was an insurrection, not a protest.
How to Explain a Pandemic in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

We've all heard the term at this point, but do you know the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic? A vaccine researcher and molecular biologist breaks it down in simple terms we can all understand.
How to Explain Vaccines in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

The Three Branches of Government, Explained in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

How to Explain the Hanukkah Story to Kids

How to Explain White Privilege in Terms Simple Enough for a Child

What Is Juneteenth? How to Explain the History of the Holiday to Kids

This year, teach your family about Juneteenth so you can join in this annual celebration of the independence of the Black community for years to come.

