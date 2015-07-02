How can I set rules for siblings?

A: First of all, try not to get angry with your child and say something like "You're right, it's not fair, but that's my decision" -- that'll only discourage open communication. Instead, be sensitive to the fact that most school-age kids equate fairness with sameness, and be prepared to explain the difference. For instance, you might say to your child, "I'm sorry you're upset. I can assure you that your father and I try very hard to treat both you and your brother fairly. That doesn't mean we must treat you in exactly the same way, though. Sometimes, we may seem to be a little less strict with your brother. But that's because he's only 3 and is just learning about right and wrong ways to behave. When you were 3, we treated you the same way we treat him. But you're older now and have had a lot more time to learn, so we now expect more of you. When your brother is your age, we'll expect more of him, too. That's what fair parents do." Besides, you can always point out the advantages of being treated differently -- like having a later bedtime.