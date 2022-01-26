4 Youth Activists Speak Up for the Earth, and Out On Climate Change

Penelope Lea: As Eric said, being included means really being listened to. And in my experience, being included makes me feel less scared. I also get less scared when I know that all the young people—and people from the most affected areas and places—are being included in the decision-making because it means that someone who will live with the consequences of the decisions being made is being represented. Because we need to be able to hold our leaders accountable for their actions and inactions. And we need to make greenwashing and loopholes—and how the oil and gas industry influence politics—visible for everyone. And we know that when our democracy is threatened, the youth movement is even more important. I believe youth should have the possibility to directly participate in climate decision-making.