Parents' Best Green Product Picks of 2020
Myro Deodorants
Handsome cases come with subscription-based refills in six options, like sultry Pillow Talk (with violet leaf and ylang-ylang) or ethereal Big Dipper (with bergamot, lavender, and vetiver). They’re all made with aloe vera to keep skin happy.
By Humankind Deodorants
The deodorants in these customizable containers come in five scents, and $1 of each purchase goes toward removing plastic waste from the ocean. Opt for zingy rosemary-mint or earthy eucalyptus, and set up a subscription to receive refills every two, four, or six weeks.
Corpus Deodorants
This line’s six sumptuous scents will win you over big-time. We like the grassy, peppery Nº Green or the evocative California, which smells of sea salt and jasmine.
Schmidt’s Here+Now by Justin Bieber Deodorant
If you’re all about scent, this is a good one: citrusy, a bit woodsy, and not at all powdery. (Who knew The Biebs had such a good nose?!)
Sunday
Sunday brand lawn care contains molasses, seaweed, and recycled food waste, all of which deliver nutrients to grass and are safe for pollinators, pets, and barefoot kids. $129 for a one-year subscription of three shipments.
E.B. Stone Organics Tomato & Vegetable Food
As you’re planting, spread organic compost like E.B. Stone Organics Tomato & Vegetable Food instead of synthetic fertilizer. Think of it as well-balanced organic soil food!
Orbit B-Hyve Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Sprinkler System Controller
To make your current irrigation system (drip or spray) more efficient, invest in a smart controller like the EPA/WaterSense-approved Orbit B-Hyve. This device syncs to local weather forecasts to automatically switch off when rain is predicted. You can also easily access and control it from anywhere using an app on your phone.
Hula-Ho Weeder
Skip the herbicides, roll up your sleeves, and pull weeds by hand or by using a handheld Hula-Ho Weeder. (Of course, we give you full permission to forget the weeds altogether. Your kids don’t care one bit what their play area looks like anyway!)
Sluggo organic snail and slug control
If little critters like snails and slugs are a problem for you, handpick them and sprinkle a product such as pet- and wildlife-safe Sluggo over the soil. It’s approved for use in organic gardening and relies on iron phosphate as an active ingredient rather than synthetic toxins.
Deluxe Rain Barrel
One glance at your water bill in the middle of summer can be a sobering reminder that landscapes are often the largest guzzlers of household H2O. Good thing for you, rainwater is free of charge and can be collected by simply positioning the Deluxe Rain Barrel under your home’s downspout (this one has a built-in safety grid). When it’s time to water flowers and plants, dip your can or bucket in to fill it with the runoff.
Cedar Raised Beds
If you want to garden in a raised bed outside, avoid pressure-treated wood, which can leach chemicals into soil. Instead, choose cedar or redwood (like these Cedar Raised Beds) both of which are naturally insect- and rot-resistant.
AeroGarden Herbie
No dirt needed here! AeroGarden’s Herbie comes with basil and oregano seed pods that you place in the water basin. After 12 weeks under the bright LED lights, the herbs are ready to top your pizza and pasta.
Back to the Roots Windowsill Lavender Planter
Lavender interacts with certain neurotransmitters to help soothe your nerves. Your child can sprout her own zen with a Windowsill Lavender Planter. The box comes with organic seeds and fertilizer, a soil blend designed to retain moisture (so it won’t die if you forget to water it every now and again), and a glass jar that lets you watch the roots spread.
Modern Sprout Watermelon Drop-In Kit
Your kid will get a kick out of knowing that the tiny seeds in this Modern Sprout Watermelon Drop-In Kit can bloom into a sweet baby watermelon. The kit is packaged in a biodegradable CowPot, which helps support plant growth. Start it on your windowsill, and transplant it to your garden when the weather warms up.
Love Beauty and Planet Concentrated Shampoo and Conditioner
Ethically sourced and formulated so that you can use half the usual amount (this saves water and plastic). The only caveat is that it’s on you to dose it out correctly. A pill-size dollop of the sulfate-free shampoo is enough for long, thick hair. Same for a dime-size circle of conditioner.
Biossance Rose Vegan Lip Balm
Housed in a recyclable jar, this balm has no petroleum or beeswax but still offers loads of lip hydration.
Blueland Foaming Hand Soap
Who doesn’t love a good foam? Self-lathering soap means you can wash one hand while holding a kid with the other, and this one comes in a chic reusable glass bottle. Simply fill with water, drop a tablet in to dissolve, and push the pump.
Sally Hansen good. kind. pure.
This vegan nail polish goes on beautifully. The brand has replaced the usual chemicals that make nail color stay chip-free and shiny and also added a plant-based brush.
Kinship Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser
The creamy product is free of petroleum, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance, and a long list of other artificial ingredients. It removes makeup without drying skin and smells like tropical bubble gum (in a good way). You’ll want to use every last drop—and then, of course, recycle the bottle.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash
Curls need tons of hydration to stay frizz-free, and this cleansing conditioner won’t strip hair of moisture. While it’s still soaking in your hair, detangle with a wide-tooth comb, then rinse.
Odele Leave-in Conditioner
Once you’re out of the shower, apply a leave-in treatment like this one with non-synthetic fragrance.
Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel
You can scrunch this product into your hair, letting it air-dry or using a diffuser. An added bonus: the gel bottles are made from recycled plastic.
Shea Moisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture-Seal Finishing Elixir
On no-wash days, revive curls with this restyling spray. Spritz onto dry hair, then reshape curls with your fingers.
Be Free by Danielle Fishel Shampoo
The scent of this color-safe shampoo comes from botanical oils.
Aveda Nutriplenish Conditioner Light Moisture
This vegan, lightweight conditioner is made with wind power and won’t weigh down waves.
Voir Secrets in the Snow Soft Styling Foam
Not only does the foam have a non-aerosol nozzle, but I also love it because it helps shape and control your texture without feeling crunchy.
Innersense Quiet Calm Curl Control
Smooth a nickel-size dollop of the styling cream throughout your hair to add both definition and moisture.
Lush Flyaway Hair Shampoo Bar
This shampoo has no plastic packaging and contains lemon oil and sea salt to remove product buildup. To use: Wet hair and rub the bar on your head until it lathers, then rinse.
Fekkai Full Blown Volume Conditioner
Add lift to flat, fine, or thin postpartum hair with this volumizing conditioner. Not only are its ingredients plant-based, it’s also free of silicone.
Nunzio Saviano The Cream
While hair is still damp, work this coconut-based curl cream (free of petroleum) through strands to fight frizz. You can dry your hair afterwards with a round brush and a blow-dryer, and then curl it with a 1.5-inch curling iron.
Saint & Sinners Divine Dry Finish Texture Spray
For added volume, try this texturizer—it’s formulated with antioxidants and free of parabens, synthetic colors, and other potentially harmful ingredients.