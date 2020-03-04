Parents' Best Green Product Picks of 2020

One glance at your water bill in the middle of summer can be a sobering reminder that landscapes are often the largest guzzlers of household H2O. Good thing for you, rainwater is free of charge and can be collected by simply positioning the Deluxe Rain Barrel under your home’s downspout (this one has a built-in safety grid). When it’s time to water flowers and plants, dip your can or bucket in to fill it with the runoff.