A Calm Guide to Climate Anxiety for Parents

One day not long ago, I was chatting with a few moms on my street. Mostly, we talk about our kids and only rarely about our jobs. A mom who was new to the neighborhood asked me what I did for a living. I said, "I study climate change." She said, "Oh, that's not a real thing, is it?" Another mom echoed her question. So I started to pick their brains a bit. I asked questions like, "Haven't you noticed that here in Colorado, it's been getting hotter every year? Haven't you noticed the increased prevalence of wildfires?" And through my prodding, these women began to question how it was that they hadn't known what a big problem climate change is today. I started to see the impact that simple conversations like this can have, which motivated me to co-found Science Moms, a group of scientist mothers who provide the public with information on combatting climate change. But we really need all parents to have these kinds of conversation, to hopefully educate others and alleviate some of the feelings of guilt or anxiety that many of us are having. Our organization provides parents with the resources they need to understand the urgency of the climate issue and take action.