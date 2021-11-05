3 Ways to Wash With a 'Greener' Shower That's Better for the Planet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanks to small children banging on your bathroom door, you’ve no doubt perfected the five-minute limit already. But there are other ways to make your daily wash kinder to the planet.

Did you know that showers are actually more efficient than baths—especially with a low-flow showerhead? According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a standard tub requires up to 70 gallons to fill, while showers use 10 to 25 gallons of water. Still, there are ways to make your daily wash even better for the planet. Keep reading to learn how to take a greener shower.

Turn Down the Temp

Using less hot water expends less energy, period. So instead of steamy showers, aim for warm ones. A cooler temperature is better for skin, anyway. "Hot water strips skin of essential oils needed for proper barrier function," says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City. "As a general rule, adjust the water temperature so it's similar to that of a heated pool in the summer, rather than a hot tub." And if on chaotic days the most you can manage is the human equivalent of a birdbath (soaping up quickly with a washcloth at the sink), there's a bright side: Every skipped shower saves about 16 gallons of water.

Check Your Fixtures

Buy a showerhead that regulates water flow to 1.8 gallons per minute or less (a good one: Moen Engage Eco-Performance Handshower). Most of us might assume a lower-flow showerhead means an ineffective, low-pressure shower, but in fact, the opposite is true: The holes are smaller, which makes the water come out faster and with more pressure. That's all while reducing water usage by 30 percent on average, says Friday Apaliski, founder of Sustainability Concierge, a company that provides eco home consultations.

Air Out Your Towels

When they dry completely, you'll "cut down on odor-causing bacterial growth and avoid that dreaded wet-towel smell," says Courtenay Hartford, who shares home tips on the blog The Creek Line House. That can mean less laundry in the long run. For a super absorbent option, try the Resorè Body Towel, made with eco-friendly bamboo and Aegean Turkish cotton.

Three Simple Bathing Swaps

