30 Tips for Moms from Moms
Household Help: Clothes Call
At the beginning of every week, I place five school outfits for each child into the separate compartments of a closet organizer. If the kids wake up late, they can just grab the clothes and go! --brownsugareyna
Repurposing Tips: Stash with Trash
A leftover egg carton can be used as a drawer organizer or to separate your favorite pieces of jewelry, while toilet paper rolls can be used to cover cords and keep them neatly wrapped up (simply label the outside so you'll know what the cord goes to). --tcorganized
Bath and Body Works: Hair Repair
When my hair gets too static-y, I spritz static guard on my hands and run them through it (I keep a can at home and in my desk drawer at work -- that way I'm always frizz free!). -- tny_frgsn
Best Behavior: The Name Game
My son has had a case of the whinys since he was 3. Luckily, naming his voices really helped him -- he can recognize a whiny, a sassy, a happy, a grumpy, and a loving voice. If he says something in a tone I don't like, I'll raise an eyebrow and he'll apologize, and then say what he wants in a happy voice. --MiloMama
Household Help: Stopped Clock
With my last baby, I put away the digital clocks so I wouldn't stare at them and get frustrated about losing sleep in the middle of the night. It helped! --babygirls_x_3
Best Behavior: Watch 'Em Work:
It's amazing how cooperative kids will be about cleaning up if you just tell them that you'll time them while they do it. Most children love racing the clock. -- ESPcooks
Household Help: Neat Sheets
To make midnight accidents less of an ordeal, I put several fitted sheets onto each of my kids' beds at the same time -- with waterproof mattress-top protectors between each sheet. If your little one gets sick or wets the bed during the night, just peel off the top sheet and mattress-pad combo and tuck him back in! --kendallg1
Bath and Body Works: E-Z Clean
While my daughters have a bath, I always take a few moments to clean something in the room. I can keep an eye on them and still get a chore done. --babygirls_x_3
Best Behavior: Practice Perfection
We say "please" and "thank you" every time our kids hand us something and "you're welcome" each time they say "thank you." It feels silly when they give you the same toy 18 times, but those phrases were among the first my kids used correctly. --MiloMama
Repurposing Tips: Fresh Start
Empty diaper-wipe containers can be repurposed for storing crayons and toy parts. They work especially well because they're so easy for little ones to open and close. --carenbegun
Bath and Body Works: Role Model
To ease my 2 1/2-year-old's fear of the dentist, we brought his friend (whom my little guy looks up to) with us to the appointment. With Evan there, my son did just great! -- fishercl1
Best Behavior: Fun Finder
When my son throws a tantrum, I say, "Go to your room and look for a happy face." He can come out when he can return with a smile. I'm asking for an attitude adjustment -- but in language he can understand. --Mommablogsalot
Bath and Body Works: The Power of Song
We make toothbrushing fun by singing Raffi's "Brush Your Teeth" song to our son. He loves it so much! --HeathsMomm
Repurposing Tips: Chic Idea
For a cute pregnancy announcement, I gave our parents Easter eggs along with a note that read, "There's a little chick coming your way! --MiloMama
Best Behavior: At The Beep
When both kids want to use the same toy, I set a timer. Whoever has the toy first can play with it until the timer beeps. Knowing it's fair and that a turn is coming makes it easier for the other kid to wait. --rlh14
Household Help: Filed Away
I keep a folder for each kid's papers in the kitchen. Slips they bring from school go straight in, so they know where to look for them later. --stepanek99
Wise Words for Moms: Rest Perspective
Everyone says, "Sleep when your baby sleeps." It should be "rest when your baby sleeps." Often, when I have things on my mind, I can't just fall asleep, but getting off my feet -- even for half an hour -- works wonders. Plus, making the goal to rest keeps me from stressing about whether I'm getting my zzz's or not. -- didirox82
Wise Words for Moms: Tummy Tamer
My little one is gassy all the time. To help soothe her bellyaches, I turned a mateless sock into a baby-size heating pad by filling it with rice. I just pop it into the microwave for 30 seconds, then place it on her stomach to ease gas pains (test it carefully first to make sure it's not too hot for your baby's sensitive skin.) --crbruner0
Wise Words for Moms: Make Some Noise
I pull out the vacuum and get to work when my 10-week-old son won't stop crying. He likes the sound, and it usually calms him down right away -- and I get clean floors, a new-mom dream! --hymanra
Wise Words for Moms: Breast Advice
My aha! nursing moment was learning that you need to feed the baby until she comes off (about 25 minutes in the early weeks), not ten to 15 minutes on each side -- that's what the nurses told me at the hospital. This way, your baby gets enough foremilk and hind milk, which can prevent her from getting gassy. --Ashleigh
On the Road: Storytellers
Stash audiobooks or CDs of your kids' favorite stories in your car. They're a great way to keep kids engaged on long road trips without having to resort to using the DVD player. If the book you want isn't available in stores, simply read it out loud yourself and record it -- this can be a lifesaver for helping little ones stay calm (and preserving your sanity) in the car. --Babylovesbooks
On the Road: Write On
Small dry-erase boards are great for keeping older kids busy in the car for long periods of time. They can practice writing out their letters and numbers or just goof around and draw pictures. --tennislove40
In the Kitchen: Weeknight Meal
On busy nights, make Salsa Chicken: Place chicken breasts in a greased pan, cover in salsa, and bake at 375°F for half an hour. Sprinkle shredded cheddar on top, then cook for three more minutes. Serve with rice. Done! --kelsey.graves
In the Kitchen: Suds Buddy
To loosen the dried-on gunk from a pan, I just wad up a piece of aluminum foil and use it for a bit of abrasion. It easily takes off the food. --colorwheel24
In the Kitchen: Dippy Dinner
When there's no time to cook, I serve veggies, cut-up bread, fruits, and cheeses alongside a medley of dips, like ketchup, peanut butter, and guacamole. We use pretzel sticks for forks. My 2-year-old loves it! --Hko
In the Kitchen: Sweet Treat
Dunking things in chocolate is a great way for kids to "cook." I set out toppings like frosting or sprinkles, and then just let my girls have at it. --babygirls_x_3
Quick Fixes: Sticky Situation
When my daughter stuck tough-to-remove stickers to her skin, I discovered a great way to remove sticky stuff like Band-Aids: petroleum jelly. Just slather it on the bandage before bed, and in the morning it should come right off -- no problem, no pain. --Redragon
Quick Fixes: Smarter Sipping
Bendy straws are much easier for little ones to drink from than the straight one -- but most restaurants don't have them. So to make sure my little guy can sip with ease wherever we go, I bought a travel toothbrush holder and keep it filled with straws from home. --KristaP1214
Quick Fixes: Put a Lid On It
Got a messy top drawer in your desk? Baby-food jars make great containers for office supplies like pushpins, paper clips, rubber bands, etc. --Shelby
Quick Fixes: Dressed for Less
After Halloween, when costumes are often discounted by 75 percent, I visited a few stores, like Target, Walgreens, and T.J. Maxx, and snatched up a bunch in kid-friendly sizes. I put them all in a dress-up box that looks like a treasure chest -- my kids love it! --Crinaciceu
