30 Tips for Moms from Moms

March 06, 2010
Read on for mom-tested tricks that are sure to make each day simpler.
Household Help: Clothes Call

At the beginning of every week, I place five school outfits for each child into the separate compartments of a closet organizer. If the kids wake up late, they can just grab the clothes and go! --brownsugareyna

Repurposing Tips: Stash with Trash

A leftover egg carton can be used as a drawer organizer or to separate your favorite pieces of jewelry, while toilet paper rolls can be used to cover cords and keep them neatly wrapped up (simply label the outside so you'll know what the cord goes to). --tcorganized

Bath and Body Works: Hair Repair

When my hair gets too static-y, I spritz static guard on my hands and run them through it (I keep a can at home and in my desk drawer at work -- that way I'm always frizz free!). -- tny_frgsn

Best Behavior: The Name Game

My son has had a case of the whinys since he was 3. Luckily, naming his voices really helped him -- he can recognize a whiny, a sassy, a happy, a grumpy, and a loving voice. If he says something in a tone I don't like, I'll raise an eyebrow and he'll apologize, and then say what he wants in a happy voice. --MiloMama

Household Help: Stopped Clock

With my last baby, I put away the digital clocks so I wouldn't stare at them and get frustrated about losing sleep in the middle of the night. It helped! --babygirls_x_3

Best Behavior: Watch 'Em Work:

It's amazing how cooperative kids will be about cleaning up if you just tell them that you'll time them while they do it. Most children love racing the clock. -- ESPcooks

Household Help: Neat Sheets

To make midnight accidents less of an ordeal, I put several fitted sheets onto each of my kids' beds at the same time -- with waterproof mattress-top protectors between each sheet. If your little one gets sick or wets the bed during the night, just peel off the top sheet and mattress-pad combo and tuck him back in! --kendallg1

Bath and Body Works: E-Z Clean

While my daughters have a bath, I always take a few moments to clean something in the room. I can keep an eye on them and still get a chore done. --babygirls_x_3

Best Behavior: Practice Perfection

We say "please" and "thank you" every time our kids hand us something and "you're welcome" each time they say "thank you." It feels silly when they give you the same toy 18 times, but those phrases were among the first my kids used correctly. --MiloMama

Repurposing Tips: Fresh Start

Empty diaper-wipe containers can be repurposed for storing crayons and toy parts. They work especially well because they're so easy for little ones to open and close. --carenbegun

Bath and Body Works: Role Model

To ease my 2 1/2-year-old's fear of the dentist, we brought his friend (whom my little guy looks up to) with us to the appointment. With Evan there, my son did just great! -- fishercl1

Best Behavior: Fun Finder

When my son throws a tantrum, I say, "Go to your room and look for a happy face." He can come out when he can return with a smile. I'm asking for an attitude adjustment -- but in language he can understand. --Mommablogsalot

Bath and Body Works: The Power of Song

We make toothbrushing fun by singing Raffi's "Brush Your Teeth" song to our son. He loves it so much! --HeathsMomm

Repurposing Tips: Chic Idea

For a cute pregnancy announcement, I gave our parents Easter eggs along with a note that read, "There's a little chick coming your way! --MiloMama

Best Behavior: At The Beep

When both kids want to use the same toy, I set a timer. Whoever has the toy first can play with it until the timer beeps. Knowing it's fair and that a turn is coming makes it easier for the other kid to wait. --rlh14

Household Help: Filed Away

I keep a folder for each kid's papers in the kitchen. Slips they bring from school go straight in, so they know where to look for them later. --stepanek99

Wise Words for Moms: Rest Perspective

Everyone says, "Sleep when your baby sleeps." It should be "rest when your baby sleeps." Often, when I have things on my mind, I can't just fall asleep, but getting off my feet -- even for half an hour -- works wonders. Plus, making the goal to rest keeps me from stressing about whether I'm getting my zzz's or not. -- didirox82

Wise Words for Moms: Tummy Tamer

My little one is gassy all the time. To help soothe her bellyaches, I turned a mateless sock into a baby-size heating pad by filling it with rice. I just pop it into the microwave for 30 seconds, then place it on her stomach to ease gas pains (test it carefully first to make sure it's not too hot for your baby's sensitive skin.) --crbruner0

Wise Words for Moms: Make Some Noise

I pull out the vacuum and get to work when my 10-week-old son won't stop crying. He likes the sound, and it usually calms him down right away -- and I get clean floors, a new-mom dream! --hymanra

Wise Words for Moms: Breast Advice

My aha! nursing moment was learning that you need to feed the baby until she comes off (about 25 minutes in the early weeks), not ten to 15 minutes on each side -- that's what the nurses told me at the hospital. This way, your baby gets enough foremilk and hind milk, which can prevent her from getting gassy. --Ashleigh

On the Road: Storytellers

Stash audiobooks or CDs of your kids' favorite stories in your car. They're a great way to keep kids engaged on long road trips without having to resort to using the DVD player. If the book you want isn't available in stores, simply read it out loud yourself and record it -- this can be a lifesaver for helping little ones stay calm (and preserving your sanity) in the car. --Babylovesbooks

24 of 33

On the Road: Write On

Small dry-erase boards are great for keeping older kids busy in the car for long periods of time. They can practice writing out their letters and numbers or just goof around and draw pictures. --tennislove40

In the Kitchen: Weeknight Meal

On busy nights, make Salsa Chicken: Place chicken breasts in a greased pan, cover in salsa, and bake at 375°F for half an hour. Sprinkle shredded cheddar on top, then cook for three more minutes. Serve with rice. Done! --kelsey.graves

In the Kitchen: Suds Buddy

To loosen the dried-on gunk from a pan, I just wad up a piece of aluminum foil and use it for a bit of abrasion. It easily takes off the food. --colorwheel24

In the Kitchen: Dippy Dinner

When there's no time to cook, I serve veggies, cut-up bread, fruits, and cheeses alongside a medley of dips, like ketchup, peanut butter, and guacamole. We use pretzel sticks for forks. My 2-year-old loves it! --Hko

In the Kitchen: Sweet Treat

Dunking things in chocolate is a great way for kids to "cook." I set out toppings like frosting or sprinkles, and then just let my girls have at it. --babygirls_x_3

Quick Fixes: Sticky Situation

When my daughter stuck tough-to-remove stickers to her skin, I discovered a great way to remove sticky stuff like Band-Aids: petroleum jelly. Just slather it on the bandage before bed, and in the morning it should come right off -- no problem, no pain. --Redragon

Quick Fixes: Smarter Sipping

Bendy straws are much easier for little ones to drink from than the straight one -- but most restaurants don't have them. So to make sure my little guy can sip with ease wherever we go, I bought a travel toothbrush holder and keep it filled with straws from home. --KristaP1214

Quick Fixes: Put a Lid On It

Got a messy top drawer in your desk? Baby-food jars make great containers for office supplies like pushpins, paper clips, rubber bands, etc. --Shelby

Quick Fixes: Dressed for Less

After Halloween, when costumes are often discounted by 75 percent, I visited a few stores, like Target, Walgreens, and T.J. Maxx, and snatched up a bunch in kid-friendly sizes. I put them all in a dress-up box that looks like a treasure chest -- my kids love it! --Crinaciceu

All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.

