Meet the Parents: Boston, Massachusetts

Alexandra Hall and Mike Blanding, both 30-something.

Meet the kids:

Zach, 3

Cleo, 18 monthsWhat they do:

Both writers, Alex jokes that Mike writes about people saving the world while she covers the handbags they carry. Mike is a freelance writer and author, currently working on a book about globalization and corporations, while Alex is the niche publications editor at The Boston Globe, where she edits and launches new projects like BoMoms.com, a Web site for local moms, and Fashion Boston, a high-end fashion magazine. "It's nice that we're both in the same field because we can talk about how a story is progressing, our frustrations with a source, or writing a lede. And we know what the other is really going through," Alex says.

How they met:

As editors at Boston Magazine, they worked about five feet away from each other. "We fell in love there and kept it quiet for three months before we started a whispering campaign, telling selective people who we knew would tell everyone else. We also told our boss and he was cool with it," Alex says.

"We worked together for three years, and got married our last year there. Then we both left the magazine. I have to say that it's nice not to work with each other now. We can come home and actually say 'How was your day?'"