I know that lying is wrong. I tell my kids that all the time.

I'll fess up, though: I've also told my daughters, Mirabel, 5, and Caroline, 4, that certain dolls at our neighborhood toy store (coincidentally, the very same ones they want) aren't actually for sale. "They live here," I tell them frequently, especially when we have to dash in to buy a birthday gift. It's just easier -- we get in and out of the store without a whine fest.

I know I'm not the only parent who lies to her kids. A 2008 British survey found that eight out of ten parents stretch the truth to their children. Then I realized: How were my kids going to learn to trust me if I'm constantly telling fibs -- no matter how insignificant they seem.

We'll show you how to spot the white lies you tell -- and how to avoid telling them in the first place.