9 Latino Parents Who Are Making a Big Difference in Their Community

Some of Anais Ramos’s fondest childhood memories consist of watching her grandma, Marina, seamlessly gather Latino friends, relatives, and complete strangers for cookouts and block parties in their Boston neighborhood. “She was the first one in our family to move here from the Dominican Republic, and she knew how lonely life in a new country could be,” says the digital marketer, who has an 8-year-old daughter. “Abuela (grandma) just had this way of making everyone feel at home.” So when Ramos realized she was often the only Latina at the parenting groups in her neighborhood, she decided to channel her grandmother. This past year, she created Mommies & Mimosas, a free support group for Latina and Black mothers that meets for brunch, in person or via Zoom. Over the course of an hour, the moms chat about parenting and social issues, eat good food, and hang out. In fact, at the last virtual brunch, Ramos got a deejay to spin some tunes. “I wanted to provide a safe space where people of color felt that they truly belonged,” she says. “I know Abuela would approve.”