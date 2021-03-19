Instagram is Developing a Version for Kids Under 13 Years Old

The new parent-controlled version will make Instagram accessible to those under 13 years old, who currently can't use the photo-sharing app without verifiable parental consent.

Instagram recently announced plans to develop a new version of their social media platform for those under 13 years old, according to internal documents obtained by BuzzFeed News. The special-purpose app would be managed by parents.

Children must currently provide their age while signing up for an Instagram account, and those under 13 can't use the photo-sharing app without verifiable parental consent.

"I'm excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list," Vishal Shah, Instagram's vice president of product, wrote to Instagram employees on Thursday. "We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time."

The leaked documents also state that Adam Mosseri (head of Instagram) and Pavni Diwanji (a vice president who previously oversaw YouTube Kids when she worked at Google) would lead the project.

Facebook, the technology conglomerate that owns Instagram, confirmed the news to various media outlets, including Buzzfeed News. Mosseri gave a short interview saying he understands more kids want to use social media platforms like Instagram, and they're exploring the creation of "a version of Instagram for young people or kids where parents have transparency or control." He also added that Instagram doesn't yet have a "detailed plan" for development.

This news comes days after Instagram announced updates designed to protect its teen users from predators, bullying, and other safety concerns. For example, the app is implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to understand the real age of users. It's also restricting direct messages between teens and adults. The blog post outlining these changes—"Continuing to Make Instagram Safer for the Youngest Members of Our Community"— doesn't mention Instagram's plans to release a kid-friendly version.

"Around the world it's widely understood that most social media platforms require a 13-year minimum age requirement, but the complexity of age verification remains a long-standing, industry-wide challenge. That's why it's positive to see Instagram investing in innovative technologies that can and will create a safer online environment for younger users," according to Lucy Thomas, Co-Founder / Co-CEO of PROJECT ROCKIT, in the Instagram blog post.