Hollywood Mommy-Baby Astrology
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner (Aries) and Ben Affleck (Leo) will have no trouble relating to Violet, their Sagittarius daughter. All are born under fire signs, portending a household full of passion and creativity.
Courteney Cox
Geminis Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, are outgoing and flirtatious by nature. Little wonder that Courteney let her preschooler visit the Dirt set regularly -- or that Coco makes friends very easily.
Reese Witherspoon
Aries mom Reese Witherspoon will do anything to make Ava, a Virgo, and Deacon, a Scorpio, happy. Since both Virgos and Scorpios are privacy seekers, that means shielding them from the paparazzi.
Halle Berry
Charming Leo Halle Berry and her baby girl, Nahla, a Pisces, are both born under creative, activity-loving signs. They'll bond through their mutual passion for music, movement, and pretend play.
Gwen Stefani
Libra mom Gwen Stefani loves to show off her boys, Kingston, a Gemini, and baby Zuma, a Leo. (She's even brought Kingston onstage during concerts.) Luckily, the zodiac points to their being social kids.
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross, a strong, fiery Aries, will need reserves of patience to handle her sensitive Pisces twin daughters, Eden and Savannah.
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt, an adventure-loving Sagittarius, has his hands full with Gemini girls Angelina Jolie and baby Shiloh. They'll constantly keep him on his toes and guessing.
Originally published in the January 2008 and 2009 issues of Parents magazine.
