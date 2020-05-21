Far from being mean, helping your child curb their excessive talking is part of preparing them for the world, where nobody will listen to a nonstop talker! Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares strategies to help quiet the chatter.

How to Handle a Chatty Kid Without Feeling Like a Mean Parent When You Want Them to be Quiet

My 4-year-old won’t stop talking. She literally talks from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. She says “mommy” 5,000 times a day and insists I respond to every sentence out of her mouth. I am losing my mind and feel horrible saying this, but I can’t stand her voice lately. How can I put up with my chatty child without being a mean parent? - Shhhh

Dear Shhhh,

A nonstop talker in the form of a young child will test the patience limits of the most Zen parent. There's just not enough topics for a 4-year-old to cover that can maintain grown-up interest, and sounds of silence are essential to sanity. As your child's primary life coach, you are actually helping her if you set some boundaries around the excessive talking because you will do it with much more love and kindness than others she may encounter in the real world.

Ditch the Guilt

It's not uncommon for younger children to narrate aloud what will eventually become their inner voice. This serves as a good developmental step toward self-regulation and it's OK for you to tune out the narrative parts of nonstop chatter. Chances are you have a budding extrovert on your hands who will process her world through talking about it. As she gets older, she will likely build up her brain muscles for better filtering skills, toning down the talking. Until then, you get to be that filter for her, not because you are a "mean" parent but because you are the parent of a 4-year-old and her young brain!

Strategies to Follow

Distinguish between which chatter is self-talk that you actually don't need to pay attention to, and which chatter is intended to share excitement with you. The second would be higher priority for some sort of response to indicate you care about what she has to say. It sounds like you may also need to help her figure this out since she is expecting your response for every thought she has. ("I'm going to draw a picture and I'm going to use red and blue and purple" would be narrative, compared to "Mommy—look at the picture I drew!")

Set boundaries and explain to your child that you need to focus on other tasks throughout the day, and you want to make sure to really listen to what's most important to her. Set up a time when you can sit and listen closely, so she knows she will have your undivided attention. Pair this focused listening time with part of a daily routine to help her know what to expect; for example, after mealtimes.

Although fine for your own inner dialogue, avoid negative statements out loud like "you never stop talking!" because these can lead to shame and negative self-image. Instead, explain that as much as you love hearing what she has to say, it is impossible to listen all day. This feedback is helping her be ready for the real world where nobody gets hours of undivided attention.

Practice Self-Regulation and Impulse Control

All young children need adult coaching and repetitive practice to develop self-regulation and impulse control skills. In the case of nonstop talking, you can make it fun and interactive to keep your daughter's interest and build her confidence.

Set a timer for silence.

Gradually increase your daughter's tolerance to refrain from sharing every thought that comes in her head. Set a timer for silence, starting with a short time, like 3-5 minutes, and ask her to do something else with the thoughts in her head such as draw pictures, or do something with her body like dance or squish putty. As she is able to do this for a short time, extend the time to last longer and longer, until it's ALL DAY (just kidding). But seriously, this gives her some tools to practice substituting other sensations and experiences for the impulse to keep talking.

Gamify self-control.

Make it a game for your child to practice listening to you even when she's on the edge of her seat to keep talking. Set a timer to see how long she can wait to share her story while you talk about something interesting to you. If it's really hard to do, teach tricks to help her wait, like taking three deep breaths before she responds.

What Excessive Talking Could Mean

Excessive talking could be a sign of high verbal ability that is common in gifted children, and your child may need more challenge and stimulation in her day-to-day than would usually be expected for 4-year-olds. Finding other outlets for her to express herself and connect with others could go a long way to decreasing her dependence on you to do it all for her.

If the nonstop talking occurs across contexts, regardless of who is around, and includes interrupting others, it could signal impulsivity characteristic of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. In fact, girls are more likely than boys to go undiagnosed longer because high verbal ability is more expected for girls. It is possible that the nonstop talking could be a form of not being able to slow their motor.

If the excessive talking seems to occur in tandem with stress, it could signal anxiety. Although we often associate anxiety with shy or withdrawn behavior, it can also manifest as hyperactive, "revved up" behavior in young children.

If the nonstop chatter is happening along with other social difficulties, like poor eye contact, an inability to read cues like the other person being uninterested, high fixation on one topic, or difficulty reciprocating in conversations, this constellation of behaviors could be a sign of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Some of these behaviors are developmentally normal in preschool children, but might be more noticeable as social interactions change with age.

If you have concerns that the excessive talking is part of a more profound issue, bring it up with your pediatrician. A pediatrician is equipped to screen for the need to have a more thorough behavioral and developmental assessment with a child psychologist.

The Bottom Line

Far from being a "mean" parent, your reaction of feeling overwhelmed by your young child's talking is completely understandable! And since nobody loves her like you do, you are the perfect person to coach her through this phase—both for you to survive, and for her to thrive.

Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., is the author of The Art and Science of Mom parenting blog and a mother of three from Oak Park, Illinois. She is a clinical psychologist in private practice who specializes in working with children and adolescents.