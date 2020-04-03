Ask Your Mom

No one said this parenting thing was easy—so in a bid to make it that little bit easier, we bring you 'Ask Your Mom', the new advice column from the team at Parents.com. Each week, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. will tackle even the most elusive of parenting dilemmas that stump even Google.

The Latest

What to Do If Another Child Hits Your Child

What to Do If Another Child Hits Your Child

How you respond to situations like this teaches your child what to do with their own strong feelings. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how the more you use mindfulness in your parenting, the more effective you will be.
Read More
How to Handle a Chatty Kid Without Feeling Like a Mean Parent When You Want Them to be Quiet

How to Handle a Chatty Kid Without Feeling Like a Mean Parent When You Want Them to be Quiet

Far from being mean, helping your child curb their excessive talking is part of preparing them for the world, where nobody will listen to a nonstop talker! Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares strategies to help quiet the chatter.
Read More
How Do I Help My Child Cope With Separation Anxiety?

How Do I Help My Child Cope With Separation Anxiety?

As normal as separation anxiety is in young children, it's painful for parent and child to experience. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares strategies that can help ease the anxiety.
Read More
How Do I Stop One Child's Bad Behavior From Influencing the Other

How Do I Stop One Child's Bad Behavior From Influencing the Other

A child's problem behaviors signal other problems that need to be better understood before the behaviors will change. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says that consistent household rules and a focus on the positive can help the other children stay on a positive track.
Read More
What Do I Say to My Daughter When Her Friends' Parents Have Different Parenting Styles?

What Do I Say to My Daughter When Her Friends' Parents Have Different Parenting Styles?

There is no such thing as a one size fits all parenting style, and our parenting choices represent important parts of our identities. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how to explain that different families have different rules, and your rules are based on what you believe is best.
Read More
Quarantining With My Family Is Putting My Parenting and Relationship to the Test—How Do I Cope?

Quarantining With My Family Is Putting My Parenting and Relationship to the Test—How Do I Cope?

Social distancing at home during coronavirus with partners and children is a stress test for the family unit that can overwhelm our coping resources. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to support your most important relationships during this time.
Read More

More Ask Your Mom

How Do I Help My Anxious Child During the Pandemic?

How Do I Help My Anxious Child During the Pandemic?

Children who are already anxious are more likely to feel worried and fearful about COVID-19, but parents can make a big difference in helping children feel safe.
Read More
How Do I Help My Child Build Confidence and Self-Esteem at an Early Age?

How Do I Help My Child Build Confidence and Self-Esteem at an Early Age?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to teach your child that his quirks are a good thing even if they make him different from his peers.
Read More
How Do I Stop My Daughter From Dwelling On Her Appearance?

How Do I Stop My Daughter From Dwelling On Her Appearance?

Read More
Do I Get Involved in My Daughter-In-Law's Relationship With Her Parents?

Do I Get Involved in My Daughter-In-Law's Relationship With Her Parents?

Read More
Is It OK to Reward Kids With Money or Toys for Their Good Grades?

Is It OK to Reward Kids With Money or Toys for Their Good Grades?

Read More
Should I Let My Son's Stepfather Adopt Him?

Should I Let My Son's Stepfather Adopt Him?

Read More

What Do I Do When My Son Stares at Strangers Who Look Different?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains what to do when your child starts to notice visible differences and stares out of curiosity.

Do I Need to Change My Parenting Style to Keep Up With My Kid's Friends?

Do I Need to Change My Parenting Style to Keep Up With My Kid's Friends?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how compromise and awareness of your child's developing friendships can help you find a balance between keeping up and keeping rules.
Read More
How to Handle Grandparents With Different Values Than Your Own

How to Handle Grandparents With Different Values Than Your Own

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist weighs in on how to create a healthy grandparent-grandchild relationship when you fear their actions may negatively affect your kids.
Read More
What Do I Do If My Son’s Girlfriend Isn’t Allowed to Date Yet?

What Do I Do If My Son’s Girlfriend Isn’t Allowed to Date Yet?

Every parent’s rules around “dating” are different, so what happens when they collide? Parents.com’s ‘Ask Your Mom’ advice columnist Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. weighs in on how to stay out of another family’s relationships while still teaching honesty and respect for family rules.
Read More
Should I Be Social Engineering Playdates to Expose My Kid to the ‘Upper Class’?

Should I Be Social Engineering Playdates to Expose My Kid to the ‘Upper Class’?

Parents.com’s ‘Ask Your Mom’ advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., weighs in on exposing children to diversity and keeping our own biases in check as parents when it comes to raising a compassionate child with empathy.
Read More
What Do I Do the First Time My Child Uses a Bad Word I Never Say?

What Do I Do the First Time My Child Uses a Bad Word I Never Say?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., helps you navigate what to do when your child explores her language in the most unscripted way.
Read More
Should I Allow My Child to Miss School for a Family Vacation?

Should I Allow My Child to Miss School for a Family Vacation?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains when to take advantage and go on that vacation, and when school should come first.
Read More

All Ask Your Mom

I Found Porn in my Teen’s Browsing History, What Do I Do?

I Found Porn in my Teen’s Browsing History, What Do I Do?

Read More
What Do I Do If My Teen Is Vaping?

What Do I Do If My Teen Is Vaping?

Read More
Do I Have to Invite the Siblings of My Child's Friends to His Birthday Party?

Do I Have to Invite the Siblings of My Child's Friends to His Birthday Party?

Read More
Introducing 'Ask Your Mom': Our New Parenting Advice Column

Introducing 'Ask Your Mom': Our New Parenting Advice Column

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com