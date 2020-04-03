What to Do If Another Child Hits Your Child
How you respond to situations like this teaches your child what to do with their own strong feelings. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how the more you use mindfulness in your parenting, the more effective you will be.Read More
How to Handle a Chatty Kid Without Feeling Like a Mean Parent When You Want Them to be Quiet
Far from being mean, helping your child curb their excessive talking is part of preparing them for the world, where nobody will listen to a nonstop talker! Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares strategies to help quiet the chatter.Read More
How Do I Help My Child Cope With Separation Anxiety?
As normal as separation anxiety is in young children, it's painful for parent and child to experience. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares strategies that can help ease the anxiety.Read More
How Do I Stop One Child's Bad Behavior From Influencing the Other
A child's problem behaviors signal other problems that need to be better understood before the behaviors will change. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says that consistent household rules and a focus on the positive can help the other children stay on a positive track.Read More
What Do I Say to My Daughter When Her Friends' Parents Have Different Parenting Styles?
There is no such thing as a one size fits all parenting style, and our parenting choices represent important parts of our identities. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how to explain that different families have different rules, and your rules are based on what you believe is best.Read More
Quarantining With My Family Is Putting My Parenting and Relationship to the Test—How Do I Cope?
Social distancing at home during coronavirus with partners and children is a stress test for the family unit that can overwhelm our coping resources. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to support your most important relationships during this time.Read More