American Baby: Advice, Then & Now

The advice we used to give, and the attitudes we had about family life, have evolved in big ways. We've pulled together some funny, interesting (and, okay, maybe a teeny bit embarrassing) things that appeared in our magazine over the last 70 years. Nothing that follows represents in any way advice we'd give today -- but it is fun to see just how much times have changed. Read on for a few very good laughs.

On Breastfeeding

* If you are nursing your baby, you must drink a quart of milk per day. -- March 1964

* A Man's Point of View: As men we must admit that breasts do make lovely sweater decorations. However, as doctors, we remind you that their primary purpose is a source of food for babies. -- March 1967

* Breastfeeding mothers have higher blood levels. They are more energetic, feel better, and are more fun to live with and be around. -- March 1967

* The close, physical contact with the baby triggers the outflow of true selfless compassion for all humanity. -- March 1967

