10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Kids
You probably wouldn't use old-school phrases like "Wait until your father gets home" or "I wish you were more like your sister" with your kids, but there are lots of things that you should avoid saying to your child, for their sake and yours.
1. "Great Job."
Research has shown that tossing out a generic phrase like "Good girl" or "Way to go" every time your child masters a skill makes them dependent on your affirmation rather than their own motivation, says Parents advisor Jenn Berman, Psy.D., author of The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy, Confident Kids. Save the kudos for when they're truly warranted, and be as specific as you can. Instead of "Super game," say, "That was a nice assist. I like how you looked for your teammate."
2. "Practice Makes Perfect."
It's true that the more time your child devotes, the sharper his skills will become. However, this adage can ramp up the pressure he feels to win or excel. "It sends the message that if you make mistakes, you didn't train hard enough," says Joel Fish, Ph.D., author of 101 Ways to Be a Terrific Sports Parent. Instead, encourage your child to work hard because he'll improve and feel proud of his progress.
3. "You're Okay."
When your child scrapes their knee and bursts into tears, your instinct may be to reassure them that they're not badly hurt. But telling them they're fine may only make them feel worse. "Your kid is crying because they are not okay," says Dr. Berman. Your job is to help them understand and deal with their emotions, not discount them. Try giving your child a hug and acknowledging what they're feeling by saying something like, "That was a scary fall." Then ask whether they'd like a bandage or a kiss—or both.
4. "Hurry Up!"
Your child dawdles over their breakfast, insists on tying their own sneakers (even though they haven't quite mastered the technique yet), and is on pace to be late for school… again. But pushing them to get a move on creates additional stress, says Linda Acredolo, Ph.D., coauthor of Baby Minds. Soften your tone slightly and say, "Let's hurry," instead. This sends the message that the two of you are on the same team.
5. "I'm On a Diet."
Watching your weight? Keep it to yourself. If your child sees you stepping on the scale every day and hears you talk about being "fat," they may develop an unhealthy body image, says Marc S. Jacobson, M.D., professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Nassau University Medical Center, in East Meadow, New York.
6. "We Can't Afford That."
It's easy to use this default response when your child begs you for the latest toy, but doing so sends the message that you're not in control of your finances, which can be scary for kids, says Jayne Pearl, the author of Kids and Money. Choose an alternative way to convey the same idea, such as, "We're not going to buy that because we're saving our money for more important things." If they insist on discussing it, you have a perfect window to start a conversation about how to budget and manage money.
7. "Don't Talk to Strangers."
This is a tough concept for a young child to grasp. Even if a person is unfamiliar, they may not think of them as a stranger if they're nice. Plus, kids may take this rule the wrong way and resist the help of police officers or firefighters whom they don't know, says Nancy McBride, executive director for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Florida Regional Office, in Lake Park. Instead of warning them about strangers, bring up scenarios, like "what would you do if a man you don't know offers you candy and a ride home?", and have them explain what they'd do. Once you know how they'd handle the situation, you can guide them to the proper course of action.
8. "Be Careful."
Saying this while your child is balancing on the monkey bars actually makes them more likely to fall. "Your words distract them from what they're doing," says Deborah Carlisle Solomon, author of Baby Knows Best. If you're feeling anxious, move close to spot them in case they take a tumble, being as still and quiet as you can.
9. "No Dessert Unless You Finish Dinner."
Using this expression increases a child's perceived value of the treat and diminishes his enjoyment of the meal itself, says Parents advisor David Ludwig, M.D., Ph.D., director of the New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center at Boston Children's Hospital and author of Ending the Food Fight. Tweak your message along these lines: "First we eat our meal and then we have dessert." The wording change, though subtle, has a far more positive impact on your child.
10. "Let Me Help."
When your child is struggling to build a block tower or finish a puzzle, it's natural to want to give them a hand. Don't. "If you jump in too soon, that can undermine your child's independence," says Myrna Shure, Ph.D., professor emeritus of psychology at Drexel University in Philadelphia and author of Raising a Thinking Child. Instead, ask guiding questions to help him solve the problem: "Do you think the big piece or the little one should go at the bottom? Why do you think that? Let's give it a try."
Originally published in the April 2014 issue of Parents magazine.
Parents Magazine
Comments (15)
I think you are wrong on 7,8 & 10 . ,but 7&8 most. My reasons I won't express because with the opinions of yours,why? Today's adults have been dumbed down purposely for easier control. How can a generation victimized by the 2 before it have any credible opinions about life when all their schooling comes from some instructional App? I mean even a broke clock is right twice a day. You want insruction from someone with those matching cualificationsRead More
ridiculousRead More
I guess this article doesn’t mean I’m the only person but I do appreciate the knowledge without criticism. I know I say many things I shouldn’t such as 1-10 but still with same intentions never meaning do do harm causing anxiety or extra stresses which I remember so well as a child and still live with today! I will absolutely work on tweaking not so much what I say but how I say it! Articles like this one truly helps some of us Dads out there that just don’t know any better and are ignorant to knowing the damage from the thought to be harmless things we say like hurry up because the kids need to just get moving but realistically we are the ones pressured and all need to get moving makes it more of a team effort we can tackle together and offering help will probably reduce all of our anxiety and get it done faster! Everyone of 1-10 I say and will work on things like this everyday to be a little better father than I was before! Reminds me when my shoulder doctor told me of a book that changed his life and me not being a reader felt burdened to read it but Dr. Mark Fields and Baton Rouge clinic was sincere with his recommendation with no monetary benefit for me to read it and me knowing deep down I can be harsh or 1-10 use wrong wordage the book Strong Fathers is Strong Daughters absolutely changed my life as a father and will strengthen any father daughter relationship literally changing a man from inside and literally the younger your daughter is the sooner you should read it because it effects your bond many years down the road as early and when they are a baby so read it and I appreciate this article because it reinforces and reminds me of things I’ve learned In the book as well as learned some new ways to be a better father without messing my kids heads up too badly! 😏thanks!Read More
Rock on pop
I only agree with no dessert until you finish your food. I have said all these things! If we are running late because my child insists on putting his shoes on, I say “hurry up and put your shoes in in the car”. We need to go! I know I’m not a bad parent because I want to teach my boys that money doesn’t grow on trees. If I can’t buy them a toy because I am spending $250 at the store for food, they need to learn you can’t have it this time. Maybe next paycheck. I do tell my boys good job and I’m proud of them and I tell them why. They play sports and are great team mates. They also know it sucks to lose but it happens and you don’t get a participation ribbon all the time. And that’s ok!!Read More
Doesn’t mean your a bad parent because I’m a great dad and have said all ten things but I assure you some of these docs know and specialize in the fields and not one said we are bad parents but only informed of unnecessary stress or anxiety it can cause with better ways of saying things that can strengthen your relationship and get the job done faster! If you would’ve said let’s get moving do you need some help what can I do to help or do you need a hand so we aren’t late gives the feeling of the struggle to be on time is a team effort and let’s them know you are there to help and that you have their backs! Not making them feel as if they might upset you if they don’t put their shoes on faster when you may not have seen they could have a knot or something which we all hate and sometimes struggle with! I know I wish I could find non-wide velcro shoes in my size lol because I’m gonna have an anxiety attack every time my wife is waiting on my to get my shoes on! I’m like oh sh&@ darn knot again then I start fumbling and create another! Before ya know it I’m in the car with left shoe on right foot, neither shoe matches, I have no socks on! Then it really gets bad when she starts cracking a whip where’s your pants and shirt I laid out for you while I’m just realizing then in the car my shoes are on but that’s all I’m wearing! Oh darn not again! I told her I needed my coffee this morning and saying I’m sorry honey while running to put more clothes on and saying thing like well honey you look nice though doesn’t quite work! Whew! All because I didn’t get the darn shoes in fast enough!
Thank you for the article, I agree with most of these points. You can't possibly think ahead to every single situation though, so you can plan your perfect response. Nothing wrong with telling a kid they did great. Sometimes, parents (especially single ones), are so swept up in everyday parenting, there are times when they just hit the autopilot button. Different styles are used in different households. There are so many variables. I think there should be more articles written on how to help in parenting situations. Not like a tacky on line magazine with click bait titles. Remember James Bond, never say never?! When you constantly stress parents out with Never do this or that, it can appear facetious. Like an us against them.Read More
I found these useful. I’ve wondered how some of these common relies to children are effecting them. For example finishing your dinner before desert encourages overeating and “your okay” does devalue a child’s feelings. I feel the other commenters were too critical. I’m open minded and try to see things from my children’s perspectives.Read More
I don't agree with all of these. We have a huge family; which by all means was our choice. Telling my child that we can't afford something is important ; it doesn't tell them that I cant control my finances. It means that I have to appropriate the money for something more important than a toy.Read More
agree
Nice advice if you have compliant kids. There are may situations, and children are diferent, just as not all households are "Father Knows Best", Five minutes I will never get back.Read More
Fathers do know best when they take their wives advice🖕🏻
