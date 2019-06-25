Parenting Advice & Tips

Even the seasoned parent needs a little help dealing with common parenting issues. We've got a great go-to guide full of tips and advice for all those challenging situations.

Most Recent

Is It OK to Reward Kids With Money or Toys for Their Good Grades?

Using rewards for good grades brings up important questions for parents. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains what you need to ask yourself before rewarding your kids.
How Do I Stop My Daughter From Dwelling On Her Appearance?

Young children can be especially observant about appearances, but Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says there are a few ways we can downplay looks as important and help kids focus on what's inside instead.
What Do I Do When My Son Stares at Strangers Who Look Different?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains what to do when your child starts to notice visible differences and stares out of curiosity.
My Kid’s Teacher Keeps Blaming Her for Things She Says She Didn’t Do

Parents.com's ‘Ask Your Mom’ advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., weighs in on what to do and who to talk to in order to get to the bottom of the situation.
Should I Tell My Spouse My Stepchild's Huge Secret?

Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to take steps to support your stepchild in a way that preserves trust in the family.
My Child Stole Money From Me, What Do I Do?

Stealing and lying can be normal childhood behaviors. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., weighs in on how parents should react and when they should be concerned.
More Parenting Advice & Tips

63 Fun Questions to Get Your Kid Talking

Children ask questions—lots of questions. But you can turn the tables! Here are 63 fun suggestions to get a conversation started.
Mom to Dads Everywhere: 'Take the Damn Photo!'

This blogger mom calls out the importance of parents photographing candid moments of their partners with their kids.
5 Empowering Ways to Get Your Kids to Listen

Dad Shares Easy Hack to Remember Everything About Your Kid's Childhood

8 Ways to Be a Better Parent

11 Things NOT to Say to the Parent of an Only Child

How Can I Help My Child Make Healthier Food Choices?

We need to talk about food in specific ways, like how nutrition helps our bodies rather than labeling foods as "good" or "bad." Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., suggests making sure kids have access to nutritious choices without completely banning certain foods.

All Parenting Advice & Tips

How I Made Peace With My Baby’s Hip Dysplasia

Why I Stopped Apologizing For My Child’s Behavior

This Year, My Parenting Resolution Is To Do Less

How to Handle Grandparents With Different Values Than Your Own

What Do I Do If My Son’s Girlfriend Isn’t Allowed to Date Yet?

Should I Be Social Engineering Playdates to Expose My Kid to the ‘Upper Class’?

How to Help Kid Activists Cope With the Emotions of Backlash

What Do I Do the First Time My Child Uses a Bad Word I Never Say?

10 Ways to Streamline Your Decision-Making

How a Hand-Me-Down Baby Glider Gave Me a Totally Different View of Parenting

Should I Allow My Child to Miss School for a Family Vacation?

Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward

I Found Porn in my Teen’s Browsing History, What Do I Do?

How Do I Help My Child Build Confidence and Self-Esteem at an Early Age?

What Do I Do If My Teen Is Vaping?

6 Motivational Mottos Real Parents Tell Themselves When The Going Gets Tough

Do I Have to Invite the Siblings of My Child's Friends to His Birthday Party?

How to Teach Your Kids to Fight Hate: An Age-by-Age Guide

Introducing 'Ask Your Mom': Our New Parenting Advice Column

Kids in High-Achieving Schools Considered 'At Risk,' But Parents Can Help

Here's Why You Shouldn't Force Your Kid to Be Friends With Someone

How a Tantrum on a Plane Taught Me That Parenting is Pure Chaos

How Do I Tell Another Child to Stop Picking on my Child?

6 Things Parents Definitely Don't Have to Feel Guilty About

I Tried Healing Crystals in My Family Home, Here's What Happened

