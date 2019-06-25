Better Parenting

Want to become a better parent? Learn what you can do to help your child have better manners, habits, and behaviors with these parenting secrets.

Is It OK to Reward Kids With Money or Toys for Their Good Grades?

Using rewards for good grades brings up important questions for parents. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains what you need to ask yourself before rewarding your kids.
How I’m Raising Three Daughters Their Mother Would Be Proud Of

I wanted to find a way to bring joy back into my daughters’ lives after they lost their mom to cancer. Then I learned about the power of a supportive community through EmpowerHER.
5 Ways to Cure Stimulation Overload as a Parent

Momming three kids was more than I could handle, but I finally realized it wasn’t my fault since I am highly sensitive. Here's how I was able to regain a feeling of calm.
How We Went Zero Waste as a Family

After watching a documentary about the zero-waste movement, my family and I decided to make some serious changes. Turns out, going zero waste wasn't as hard as we thought.
Why We Bike Everywhere as a Family And You Can Too

I was inspired to try an electric bike after seeing other parents using them when dropping their kids off at school. Not only is it easy to do with two toddlers in tow, it's enjoyable and better for the planet.
We Downsized our Home for the Planet

We once lived in a 5,873-square-foot house with a playroom, gym, and three-car garage. But once we moved to a mountainous region on the California–Nevada border, we decided to downsize and haven't looked back since.
I Don't Care If Other Parents Don't Do This, I Do

And you don't have to like it, because though it may not be popular, it's the right thing to do.
63 Fun Questions to Get Your Kid Talking

Children ask questions—lots of questions. But you can turn the tables! Here are 63 fun suggestions to get a conversation started.
5 Empowering Ways to Get Your Kids to Listen

Teens Are 'Dabbing' vs. Smoking Pot: Here's What That Means and Why It's Dangerous

Should I Tell My Spouse My Stepchild's Huge Secret?

Dad Shares Easy Hack to Remember Everything About Your Kid's Childhood

I Went Vegan to Teach My Kids About the Environment

Once I read about what eating meat does to the environment, I realized going vegan was the right choice for my family.

I'm a Teen of Mixed Race: Here's What It's Like to Grow Up Biracial in America Today

Teaching Your Kids to Express Themselves is the Key to Helping Them Learn to Say No to Drugs

What Do I Do When My Son Stares at Strangers Who Look Different?

I Left My Kids to Go to Rehab and Here's Why I'd Do It Again

Is TikTok Really the Solution to America's Sex Ed Crisis?

You Might Not Be Your Teen's Preferred Parent Right Now, but That Doesn't Mean They Love You Less

My Kid’s Teacher Keeps Blaming Her for Things She Says She Didn’t Do

Could Your Teen Be Drafted?

What I Wish Parents Would Do When Their Kid Comes Out

Rediscovering My Summer Camp Self Made Me a Better Mom to My Daughter

4 Ways to Connect Better With Your Teen

My Child Stole Money From Me, What Do I Do?

My Daughter Won't Always Need Me, But I Wish She Would

How Can I Help My Child Make Healthier Food Choices?

How to Help Your Teen Navigate High School Stereotypes

See This 3-Year-Old's Playroom — Including a Tiny Target and Starbucks! — That Has Gone Viral

Silence Is a Scary Sound For Parents

4 New Facts About ACEs Parents Need to Know

How Can I Raise My Son to Share the Mental Load?

It's OK to Break Down From the Stress of Parenting

Signs Your Child May Be Struggling from an Adverse Childhood Experience

The Most Important Mom Advice I Can’t Wait to Give My Son

Do I Need to Change My Parenting Style to Keep Up With My Kid's Friends?

Understanding the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Trauma

This Is How The Teen Generation is Experiencing Anxiety

