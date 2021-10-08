The 38 Best Items to Subscribe to on Amazon So You Never Run Out Of Essentials
It's that time of the month again, and it's not what you might think. We're talking about the routine trip to the grocery store when you've run out of everyday essentials. When can't-live-without items are on your list, like toilet paper and toothpaste, it's crucial to make time in your day to go grab them. Luckily, there's a simple solution: Amazon's Subscribe & Save program.
Amazon's Subscribe & Save feature allows you to ship your most-used items to your door as often as every two weeks or as infrequently as twice a year. What's more, it tells you which delivery frequency is the most common choice for each item. To find out what products are eligible for recurring deliveries, browse this page or search for specific items and then check the 'Subscribe & Save' box on the left-side column to filter the search results. The best part? This program saves you 5 percent when you subscribe to five items or fewer and 15 percent for more than five items. Plus, shipping is always free, and you can cancel or skip your subscriptions at any time.
We've scoured the site and found a handful of top-selling products on Amazon within a variety of categories—Baby, Home, Health & Wellness, Pets, and Groceries—to consider for auto-delivery. If you see something you want to receive every couple weeks or so, simply select 'Subscribe & Save' and your preferred frequency instead of 'one-time purchase' at checkout.
Best Baby Products to Buy on Amazon
- Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Diapers, From $44.11 (originally $54.99)
- The Honest Company 576-Count Baby Wipes, $32.29 (originally $33.99)
- Similac 3-Pack Pro-Advance Infant Formula, $123.12 (originally $129.60)
- Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Body Lotion, $8.95 (originally $11.98)
- The Honest Company Lavender Shampoo + Body Wash, $8.54 (originally $9.99)
- Diaper Genie 3-Pack Refill Bags, $17.60 (originally $20.19)
- Dr. Brown's Baby Toothpaste, $4.49 (originally $8.99)
- Medela Breastmilk Storage Bags, From $5.69 (originally $5.99)
Have an infant or toddler at home? Amazon subscriptions for diapers, wipes, and other baby care items save you so much time, money, and stress. According to the site, parents usually get this box of 198 diapers from Pampers and Similac Infant Formula delivered to their doorstep every month. Editor's Tip: Consider doubling up on both of these items if you need to provide extras to daycare centers, and also remember to switch the diaper size as your little one grows. Every two months is the most common frequency for The Honest Company Baby Wipes, baby shampoo, baby toothpaste (for newborns to 3-year-olds), and a 100-count package of best-selling breastmilk storage bags. Order Diaper Genie refill bags and Aveeno Baby Lotion, and get them shipped every three months.
Best Household Products to Buy on Amazon
- Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $8.40 (originally $15.76)
- Tide 81-Count Laundry Detergent Pods, $18.99 (originally $19.99)
- Cascade Platinum 62-Count Dishwasher Pods, $16.97 (originally $18.99)
- Quilted Northern 72-Count Ultra Plush Toilet Paper Rolls, $14.24 (originally $16.98)
- Brawny 8-Count Paper Towels, $18.99 (originally $19.99)
- Glad ForceFlex 110-Count Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, $19.32 (originally $20.34)
- Babyganics 3-Pack Foaming Pump Hand Sanitizer, $19.67 (originally $20.71)
If you're like us, household items seem to run out one after another. First it's paper towels, then it's toilet paper and trash bags, and so on. Fortunately, Amazon's subscribe and save program has plenty of customer-loved cleaning and home products available for frequent deliveries. Lysol Disinfectant Wipes and Brawny Paper Towels are popular picks for monthly shipments. Every three or four months, get Tide Laundry Pods, Quilted Northern Toilet Paper, Cascade Dishwasher Pods, Glad Trash Bags, and Babyganics Hand Sanitizer sent to your home.
Best Groceries to Buy on Amazon
- Gerber 16-Count Purees Veggie and Fruit Variety Pack, $20.86 (originally $21.96)
- Happy Baby Organics 12-Count Teethers, $22.74 (originally $23.94)
- Gerber 7-Pack Freeze-Dried Yogurt Melts, $17.43
- Happy Baby Organics 10-Pack Fruit Veggie Pouches, $24.10 (originally $25.37)
- CraveBox 40-Count Healthy Snack Assortment, $30.35 (originally $31.95)
- Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder, $42.30 (originally $47)
- Nespresso 3-Pack Medium and Dark Roast Capsules, $33
Amazon offers a wide selection of food items, including snacks and drinks your family goes through fast. For kiddos, monthly deliveries are available for best-selling Gerber Baby Food and Yogurt Melts as well as Happy Baby Organics Pouches and Teether Wafers. Nespresso Coffee Pods and Vital Proteins Collagen Powder are great grocery subscription ideas for you. If you don't have a Nespresso Machine, you can buy whole bean coffee bags and K-Cup pods. The whole family will love this healthy snack box with popcorn, veggie straws, granola bars, and more.
Best Personal Care Products to Buy on Amazon
- Garden of Life 30-Count Women's Probiotic Supplements, $26.54 (originally $39.95)
- Dove Body Wash, $9 (originally $12.09)
- Crest 3-Pack 3D White Toothpaste, $11.96 (originally $12.59)
- Native 3-Pack Natural Deodorant, $29.70 (originally $45)
- Neutrogena 2-Pack Makeup Remover Wipes, $8.48 (originally $11.96)
- L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.53 (originally $9.99)
- Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, $26
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $28
- Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $28
Health is wealth, which is why it's important to prioritize yourself. Make sure you're always stocked up on skincare, hair, body, and oral health products by subscribing to your tried-and-true brands. We recommend getting monthly orders of supplements, like Garden of Life's Women's Probiotic, and quality hair and skincare products from brands like L'Oreal Paris and Moroccanoil.
Best Pet Products to Buy on Amazon
- Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food, $29.43 (originally $32.98)
- Greenies Original Petite Dental Dog Treats, $47.48 (originally $58.99)
- Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags, $11.39 (originally $14.99)
- Hill's Science Diet Adult Cat Food, $17.09 (originally $19.99)
- Rachael Ray Nutrish 12-Pack Wet Cat Food, $10.24 (originally $11.84)
- Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Platinum Cat Litter, $28.99
- Greenies Feline Smartbites Healthy Skin and Fur, $4.26 (originally $5.99)
When you have kids and pets to take care of, anything that's going to save you time is a no-brainer. With Amazon's subscribe and save program, you'll never have to step foot in a pet store again. There are top-rated brands, such as Hill's Science Diet, Blue Buffalo, Greenies, and Rachael Ray Nutrish, available for recurring shipments.