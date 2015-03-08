Celebrity Moms Who Adopted

Best known for: Co-anchoring the Today show.

Adopted Child: Haley Joy Kotb

Adoption Details: Born on Valentine's Day, Kotb said her adopted daughter is the love of her life. She announced the adoption through happy tears to her Today show colleagues on air, with Matt Lauer saying "This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."

What you don't know: Kotb has been leaving breadcrumbs on her Instagram account, with signs pointing to the adoption. Posts like "And suddenly you just know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings," and "May the new few months of your life be a period of magnificent transformations," and even "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you" gave hints as to her exciting news.