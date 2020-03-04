Adoption Stories

Like pregnancy and birth, no two adoption stories are the same. Read our reader stories about the trials and triumphs of parents who have adopted.

Most Recent

I Reached Out to My Birth Father Because of the Pandemic and Never Heard Back, But That Just Made Me Stronger
There has been an increase in people looking for their biological parents during the pandemic. I was one of them. But the process of finding my biological roots wasn't what I hoped for and yet it's helping me heal.
Mom and Daughter Shut Down Racist Adoption Questions in Adorable Instagram Video
"Are you the nanny?" is not a question any parents should ever have to answer.
Adopting a Son of a Different Race Opened My Eyes to the Foster Care System
I was already a mom of six when my husband and I adopted a child outside of our race—and I found out many families wouldn't do the same. I hope my adoption journey will change their minds.
Baby Abandoned at Airport 33 Years Ago Finds His Birth Parents, Only to Learn His Mother Died
"I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence," Steven Hydes (aka "Gary Gatwick") wrote on Facebook.
I Found Out I was Adopted From a DNA Test
Jessica* always suspected her mom wasn't telling the truth about her birth story, but it wasn't until she took an at-home DNA test that she had proof. A year later, her biological mother reached out.
Why This Adoptive Mom Refused to Change Her Daughter's Name
The social worker and adoption agency director strongly recommended this mom rename her 1.5-year-old daughter post-adoption, but she refused. Experts explain both sides of the name change debate.
Advertisement

More Adoption Stories

Our Special Needs Adoption Was Unpredictable But Perfect for Our Family
When Elsie Larson, cofounder of the blog A Beautiful Mess, started her family via adoption, Instagram’s greatest mama-love story was born. Here’s the incredible, moving saga, in Larson’s own words.
Mom Learns Her 2 Adopted Kids Are Biological Siblings: 'They Were Meant to Find Each Other'
Katie Page, of Parker, Colorado, says she couldn't ignore the similarities between her son and daughter when she took them in one year apart.
How One Couple Became Parents to Twins from Different Mothers
Our Adoption Story is Not a Fairy Tale But a Real-Life Happy Ending
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne Star in 'Instant Family,' a Comedy About Parents Who Foster Three Siblings
4-Year-Old Celebrates His Adoption and New Baby Sister in Sweet Photo: 'He Was So Happy That Day!'

Sandra Bullock Asks People to Stop Saying 'Adopted Child,' and I Applaud Her

If you're a mom by adoption, you'll be ready to fist bump Sandy, too. If you aren't, you may want to take notes on how to properly address someone who is.

All Adoption Stories

This Amazing Couple Adopted 7 Siblings From Foster Care—and They're Not Done Yet
Amazing! Parents of Five Children Adopt Six Siblings
This Mom's Heart-Wrenching Post Shows the Reality of Fostering a Child
Firefighter Adopts Baby Girl He Delivered After Responding to Fateful Call
Toddler Celebrates His Adoption With Happiest Photo Ever
Video Captures 11-Year-Old's Emotional Reaction to Christmas Day Adoption Surprise
Mom Grants Friend's Dying Wish to Adopt Her 3 Kids
Big Brother Lends Comic Relief on Baby Sister's Adoption Day
The Sweet Moments These Adoptive Parents Met Their Children for the First Time
These Photos of Siblings Just Adopted From Foster Care Will Make Your Day
Meet the Parents Who Adopted 4 Kids in Just 24 Hours
Simone Biles' Mom and Dad Are Her Parents. Period.
Disney Princesses Made This Little Girl's Adoption Day a Royal Affair
The Best Reason to Buy Lemonade: This Boy's Adoption
Love Times Six: Meet the Foster Mom Who Adopted a Half-Dozen Sisters
Sweet Photos Show Parents Meeting Adopted Baby Daughter for the First Time
WATCH: Kids Meet New Baby Brother Under Christmas Tree
Celebrity Moms Who Adopted
Adoption Disruption: The Dark Side of Adoption
Four Paths to a New Family through Adoption
We're a Match! 3 Families Share Their Adoption Stories
Adoption Diaries: Stories of Domestic, International, and Foster Care Adoptions
Adopting Internationally: Russia
Adoption Stories: Miracle on 14th Street
Famous Adoptees
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com