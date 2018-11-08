Books About Adoption for Kids

November 08, 2018
These children's adoption books for parents are full of easy-to-understand lessons in family dynamics, touching stories of love, and adorable characters to help kids understand what it means to be adopted.
Some Babies Are Adopted

Written by Cindy Walker

A beautifully written and illustrated children's book that will guide you through the story of a birth mother who prayerfully chooses adoption for her child and searches for a loving adoptive couple. 

Yes, I'm Adopted!

Written by Sharlie Zinniger

From a child's point of view, this rhyming verse takes you through an adoption journey from start to finish. It is perfect for anyone, young or old, whose life has been blessed by adoption.

I've Loved You Since Forever

Written by Hoda Kotb

This New York Times #1 Bestseller is a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child. This beautiful picture book is inspired by Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb’s heartwarming adoption of her baby girl, Haley Joy.

And That's Why She's My Mama

Written by Tiarra Nazario

Enjoy the multiple characters in this children’s story which explores the loving tasks of what makes a mama recommended ages 1-7.

We Belong Together: A Book About Adoption and Families

Written by Todd Parr

In a kid-friendly, accessible way, this book explores the ways that people can choose to come together to make a family by showing one perspective on the adoption experience.

All about Adoption: How Families Are Made & How Kids Feel about It

Written by Dr Marc A Nemiroff PH.D. and Jane Annunziata PsyD Psy.D.

For the child who already understands the concept of adoption, this work provides a deeper understanding of how the adoption process works and the feelings that many children have about being adopted. Topics include why children are given up for adoption and why adoptive parents want to adopt.

ABC, Adoption & Me

Written by Gayle H. Swift and Casey Anne Swift 

Named a Favorite Read of 2013 by Adoptive Families magazine, this book celebrates the blessing of family and addresses the difficult issues as well with exuberant, multicultural illustrations to depict a wide range of families. It also includes a parent guide.

Adoption Is a Lifelong Journey

Written by Kelly DiBenedetto, Katie Gorczyca and Jennifer Eckert 

Narrator Charlie invites readers to see the adoption journey from the perspective of a child adoptee. This illustrated book — a tool for families touched by adoption and foster care — provides insight into emotions and thoughts an adoptee or foster child might encounter while also equipping parents and caregivers with timely responses and resources.

Happy Adoption Day!

Written by John McCutcheon

Happy Adoption Day is a song for the day a long-awaited child joins an adoptive family and "a family was born," including musical notation so everybody can sing along.

Emma's Yucky Brother

Written by Jean Little

Emma finds out how hard it is to be a big sister when her family adopts a 4-year-old boy named Max.

All Together Now

Written by Anita Jeram

This story is about the Honeys — Mommy Rabbit, Bunny, Little Duckling, and Miss Mouse. This happy, cross-species crew plays "splashy-sploshy" and "itchy-twitchy, swirly-whirly" games.

Little Miss Spider

Written by David Kirk

After Miss Spider hatches, her mother is nowhere to be found. When a maternal beetle offers to take her in, Miss Spider knows her search for Mom is over.

The Little Green Goose

Written by Adele Sansone

Mr. Goose finds an abandoned egg, hatches it, and raises a peculiar green-skinned long-tailed chick, who worries about his identity but comes to recognize that he has a loving parent.

Why Was I Adopted?

Written by Carole Livingston

This is a picture book dealing with some of the most frequent questions children ask about adoption. The answers are designed to reinforce feelings of love and self-esteem.

Oliver: A Story About Adoption

Written by Lois Wickstrom

Oliver, a lizard-like animal who has been adopted, is scolded by his father and sent to his room, where he sulks and wonders what his birth parents are like.

A Mother for Choco

Written by Keiko Kasza

A lonely, motherless little bird, Choco, sets out to find his mother. Mrs. Bear finds him crying and asks what a mommy would do for him. As he answers, she holds him, kisses him, sings to him and dances with him. Eventually, Choco accepts Mrs. Bear as his new mommy.

