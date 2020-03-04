Parenting Your Adopted Child

My Harrowing TSA Experience Reminded Me What it Means to Have a Child Who Doesn't Look Like Me

My daughter, now 6, and I had traveled several times before and never had an issue. But on this particular trip, the TSA agent uncomfortably questioned my little girl, who I adopted at birth. She was too scared to even answer. And when I vented on social media, I wasn't expecting other moms to be so insensitive.