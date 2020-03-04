Parenting Your Adopted Child

Now that your adopted child is home, you may find yourself in some new and unexpected situations. Here's some advice for navigating trouble spots.

Most Recent

Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, 'Colin in Black & White,' Sheds Light on Transracial Adoption
The series follows Kaepernick's early life as a Black teen raised by well-intentioned, yet colorblind, white parents and sparks conversation about the cultural needs of Black adopted children.
My Harrowing TSA Experience Reminded Me What it Means to Have a Child Who Doesn't Look Like Me
My daughter, now 6, and I had traveled several times before and never had an issue. But on this particular trip, the TSA agent uncomfortably questioned my little girl, who I adopted at birth. She was too scared to even answer. And when I vented on social media, I wasn't expecting other moms to be so insensitive.
Books About Adoption for Kids
These children's adoption books for parents are full of easy-to-understand lessons in family dynamics, touching stories of love, and adorable characters to help kids understand what it means to be adopted.
Adopting Older Children: What You Need to Know
Level of Involvement for Birth Parents
Here's what you need to know about the involvement of birth parents after your adoption is complete.
When One Child Is Adopted and the Other Isn't
These 4 must-know tips will help your family mesh no matter what your circumstances.
Advertisement

More Parenting Your Adopted Child

Helping Adopted Kids Adjust
Understanding the unique needs of children adopted after infancy.
10 Questions Not to Ask Adoptive Parents
Learn what not to say to parents of adopted children -- and why you shouldn't say it -- with this adoption etiquette primer.
Discussing Adoption with Your Kids
Meeting the School Challenges for an Adopted Child
Adoption and Racial Identity
Birth to 5: Growth, Development, and Adoption

Expert Advice: ADHD and Adoption

Are adopted children more likely to suffer from ADHD?

All Parenting Your Adopted Child

Expert Advice: Sensory Integration Adopted Children
Talking with Kids About Adoption
When Should We Tell Our Child That He Was Adopted?
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com