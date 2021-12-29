Planning to Foster a Child for the First Time? Here's What You Need to Know About Managing Finances

For first-time foster parents, the experience of fostering can be exciting but nerve-wracking. Planning home visits and getting licensed is a necessary but time-consuming process, and soon-to-be parents need to be prepared—physically, emotionally, and financially.

Each state pays foster parents a certain amount for a child, but that is often only enough to cover the very basic needs. The amount itself varies based on the state, the child's age, and their needs. However, if you're thinking that fostering may be a lucrative way to make money, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, new foster parents are required to provide proof that they can support a child without accounting for the state payments. And most foster parents report spending much more than the state allowance on the children.

For first-time foster parents, financial planning is key to ensuring their foster children are safe and happy. Ahead, seasoned foster parents share their tips and suggestions that worked for them.

Budget, Budget, Budget

Making a budget and sticking to it will be essential. To get a good estimate of your earnings and estimates, create a meticulous list of all income sources, along with all fixed and varying expenses per month. Based on the amount left over, you will know whether that is enough to support another child. If not, you will have to make some lifestyle adjustments.

Every item you previously considered a "need" may have to be reconsidered according to your new budget. For example, you may want to go from having Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu to having just one of them and canceling any subscriptions that you rarely or never use.

Dave Hancock, 35, a foster parent from Indiana who has fostered 16 children with his wife over the past 10 years, says that "planning ahead is huge. You quickly learn where to spot bargains at places like yard sales, Goodwill, and department stores. Local foster closets (places where donations of clothes, bedding, furniture, etc. are given to help foster families) are a tremendous blessing." He adds that "budgeting is also a life skill you'll quickly learn, if you don't have that attribute already. Coupons and buying in bulk are your friend."

Set Up an Emergency Fund

As a foster parent, you need to plan for the unexpected. While the State will cover medical costs and provide insurance, it does not account for car breakdowns, work hours lost, or the cost of braces, for example. To avoid dipping into your life savings, set up a separate foster emergency fund, which you can use when a curveball comes your way.

The emergency fund can be especially useful in sticking to your budget. If you lose work hours in a particular month, you can dip into these savings to cover costs, and replenish them the next month.

Consider Lost Work

"When we started fostering a newborn, because she was so young, we couldn't put her in daycare, because daycares in Oklahoma don't accept children younger than six weeks," says Kimberly Blodgett, 46, a foster parent from Oklahoma who has fostered four children over the past four years. "At the time, my husband and I both worked fulltime. I am a teacher, and my husband works for an energy company. We tried hiring a nanny but she worked one day and quit, so finding childcare was not easy for us. I decided to resign from my teaching position and stay home with the baby so that was definitely unexpected and we had to learn to budget around one income."

With infants, or children with special needs, losing work hours may become more frequent. Finding childcare can be difficult and expensive, and sometimes in dual-income families, the best option is for one parent to stay home with the children, even if temporarily. When accepting a new foster placement, consider if the household could run on a single income, or an income based on fewer work hours. Blodgett adds, "We weren't expecting the lack of childcare issue to lead to my resignation, but it has been worth it, but definitely something foster parents should prepare for and consider."

Build and Rely on Community Support

Fostering can be a challenging experience and community support is essential—even financially. Relying on community donations and free occasional childcare can make a world of a difference. Joining support groups or a foster parent network can help teach you all the tips and tricks and where to get the best deals on everyday products or low cost medical service providers and ones who accept your insurance, suggests Rene Denfeld, 54, an Oregan-based foster parent who has fostered on and off for 25 years.

She adds, "Don't be afraid to look for help in the community. I'm a working single mom, and at first finding dependable summer daycare was a struggle. Then I learned many places offer scholarships. My kids got to do some really great day camps, like a rock climbing camp, we couldn't otherwise afford because of scholarships."

Get Creative

Having fun on a budget, while also providing everything that your child needs can feel like a challenge. However, if you're willing to get creative, it's definitely possible. A low budget birthday party at a park with all their friends can be as exciting as a party at a fancy restaurant. This will allow you to spend money on the more essential things like medical and educational expenses.

Denfeld says, "Children need love, consistency and your calm, positive, happy good nature more than they need fancy things. Your time is more valuable than anything you can buy. Money is not the secret sauce to fostering. You can do it on a budget. I did for many years. You can find so many fun things to do with kids that don't cost anything at all, like playing in the park or making artwork together. Save your money for what the kids really need, like tutoring."