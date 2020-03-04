Domestic Adoption

What Prospective Parents Need to Know About Financial Assistance for Adopting From Foster Care
120,000 kids in foster care wait for adoptive parents—and state and federal funds make the process free. If you're looking to adopt, here's what to know about adoption assistance funding.
'I Love Them Like My Own': The Father Who Only Takes in Sick Children
I’m a foster dad who takes in only terminally ill children. Why? No one else will.
Requirements to Be a Foster Parent
Once you've decided to take on a foster child, there are several standards you'll need to meet. Read our checklist of foster care parent requirements.