Hoping for a domestic adoption? Learn the basics about newborn or baby adoptions, the costs, and risks. Learn about open adoption, foster parenting adoptions, and other issues.

What Prospective Parents Need to Know About Financial Assistance for Adopting From Foster Care
120,000 kids in foster care wait for adoptive parents—and state and federal funds make the process free. If you're looking to adopt, here's what to know about adoption assistance funding.
'I Love Them Like My Own': The Father Who Only Takes in Sick Children
I’m a foster dad who takes in only terminally ill children. Why? No one else will. 
Requirements to Be a Foster Parent
Once you've decided to take on a foster child, there are several standards you'll need to meet. Read our checklist of foster care parent requirements.
The New International Adoption Powerhouse: The United States?
'The Help' Star Adopts Baby Boy
