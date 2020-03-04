Getting Started

Considering adoption but don't know where to start? Get the basics here. We've got everything you need to know about emotional considerations, family changes, costs, process, and so much more.

Most Recent

Becoming a Foster Parent: Everything You Need to Know
Before embarking on the steps it takes to foster a child, learn what being a foster parent is all about, from the resources you'll need to what experiences to expect.
Adoption and Foster Care Resources: Share Your Love
If you're considering foster parenting or adoption, these resources will help you get started.
How to Adopt a Child in 7 Steps
We broke down the process of adopting a child into simple steps so you know exactly what to expect and how to get started.
Carrie Underwood, 35, Says She 'May Have Missed' Her 'Chance to Have a Big Family'
Carrie Underwood is keeping her options open.
Adoption: Dealing With Reluctant Family Members
A step-by-step guide to helping loved ones feel more comfortable with your adoption decision.
Common Adoption Fears
Here are five common fears of adoptive parents and how to handle them.
More Getting Started

8 Tips on Adoption
Advice to help you through the process.
Getting Started on Adopting a Baby
Five ways to navigate the adoption maze.
8 Things You Should Know About Adoption
