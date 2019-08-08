Adoption & Foster Care

Considering adopting or fostering a child? Learn the ins and outs of the adoption process and the foster care system in your state, including facts on domestic and international adoption, tips on finding an agency, and a breakdown of the cost of fostering or adopting a child.

Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes' Family Suffered a Devastating Loss. How They're Finding 'Joy' in Adoption
Kelly and Miguel Cervantes and their son Jackson, 9, faced the unimaginable when daughter Adelaide died in 2019. Now, they're working through an international adoption — and all the emotions that come with it
I'm a Single Foster Mom—Here's How I Budget for Retirement, Meals and More
Three single foster moms share how they've saved for retirement, funded their kids' sports and activities, saved on weekly grocery runs, paid for vacations, and more.
Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, 'Colin in Black & White,' Sheds Light on Transracial Adoption
The series follows Kaepernick's early life as a Black teen raised by well-intentioned, yet colorblind, white parents and sparks conversation about the cultural needs of Black adopted children.
3 Families Who Became Forever Homes for Their Foster Children
Imagine a child in foster care who has lost hope that they’ll ever be loved and cared for. Then meet a few adoptive parents who opened their hearts and homes to kids who now have a bright future ahead of them. Here are three families who have welcomed their foster children into their forever homes.
15 Kids Get Adopted While Wearing Halloween Costumes in Adorable Courthouse Ceremony
"We have wonderful families adopting these kids, giving them the love, stability they so desperately need," said Judge Michael Kalil.
Baby Showers Save Adoptive Parents Major Money—It's Time We Normalize Them
Adoption can cost up to $50,000, and for adoptive parents, baby showers can be a great way to bring down some of the expenses of welcoming a new child. So why aren't they more common?
What Prospective Parents Need to Know About Financial Assistance for Adopting From Foster Care
120,000 kids in foster care wait for adoptive parents—and state and federal funds make the process free. If you're looking to adopt, here's what to know about adoption assistance funding.
Why Are Queer Parents Still Paying for Second-Parent Adoption?
Second-parent adoption, also known as co-parent adoption, confirmative adoption, or step-parent adoption, is intrusive and expensive. Why are so many LGBTQ+ couples still forced to do it?
What Foster Parents Need To Know About Adopting and Affirming a Queer Child
78-Year-Old Woman Fosters More Than 80 Infants Over 34 Years: 'God's Handed Me a Gift'
The Pandemic is Forcing Hopeful Parents to Change Their Adoption Plans
Arizona Cop Adopts 4-Year-Old He Saved From Abuse While on Duty: She's 'Brightened Up Our World'

I Reached Out to My Birth Father Because of the Pandemic and Never Heard Back, But That Just Made Me Stronger

There has been an increase in people looking for their biological parents during the pandemic. I was one of them. But the process of finding my biological roots wasn't what I hoped for and yet it's helping me heal.

Myka Stauffer Breaks Silence After Controversy Over Placing Son, Whom She Adopted, with New Family
How COVID-19 Has Impacted the Adoption Community
YouTuber Myka Stauffer Reveals She 'Rehomed' Her Son Who Has Autism 2 Years After She Adopted Him
2-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Adopted Over Zoom After Coronavirus Pandemic Canceled Court Hearings
Foster Care and the Opioid Crisis: This is What It Looks Like in Real Life
Please Stop Calling My Adopted Daughter ‘Lucky’
My Harrowing TSA Experience Reminded Me What it Means to Have a Child Who Doesn't Look Like Me
I Was a Kid in Foster Care, Now I'm Advocating for a Better System
17-Year-Old Hopes to Find a Family Before Aging Out of the Adoption System: ‘Anyone Who Will Take Me'
Adopting a Son of a Different Race Opened My Eyes to the Foster Care System
Meet Karli! Sesame Street Introduces New Muppet Who's in Foster Care & Lives with 'For-Now Parents'
Baby Abandoned at Airport 33 Years Ago Finds His Birth Parents, Only to Learn His Mother Died
I Got Pregnant After Adopting Two Daughters
Jay DeMarcus Reveals He Previously Placed a Daughter for Adoption: 'I Wanted to Be in Her Life'
I Found Out I was Adopted From a DNA Test
People Are Getting This Symbol Tattooed After Adoptions and This Is What It Means
Why This Adoptive Mom Refused to Change Her Daughter's Name
Our Special Needs Adoption Was Unpredictable But Perfect for Our Family
Mom Learns Her 2 Adopted Kids Are Biological Siblings: 'They Were Meant to Find Each Other'
Books About Adoption for Kids
What Is Foster Care?
Becoming a Foster Parent: Everything You Need to Know
Adoption and Foster Care Resources: Share Your Love
How to Adopt a Child in 7 Steps
Gay Adoption: How to Start the Process
