Adoption & Foster Care

Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes' Family Suffered a Devastating Loss. How They're Finding 'Joy' in Adoption
Kelly and Miguel Cervantes and their son Jackson, 9, faced the unimaginable when daughter Adelaide died in 2019. Now, they're working through an international adoption — and all the emotions that come with it
I'm a Single Foster Mom—Here's How I Budget for Retirement, Meals and More
Three single foster moms share how they've saved for retirement, funded their kids' sports and activities, saved on weekly grocery runs, paid for vacations, and more.
Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, 'Colin in Black & White,' Sheds Light on Transracial Adoption
The series follows Kaepernick's early life as a Black teen raised by well-intentioned, yet colorblind, white parents and sparks conversation about the cultural needs of Black adopted children.
3 Families Who Became Forever Homes for Their Foster Children
Imagine a child in foster care who has lost hope that they’ll ever be loved and cared for. Then meet a few adoptive parents who opened their hearts and homes to kids who now have a bright future ahead of them. Here are three families who have welcomed their foster children into their forever homes.
15 Kids Get Adopted While Wearing Halloween Costumes in Adorable Courthouse Ceremony
"We have wonderful families adopting these kids, giving them the love, stability they so desperately need," said Judge Michael Kalil.
Baby Showers Save Adoptive Parents Major Money—It's Time We Normalize Them
Adoption can cost up to $50,000, and for adoptive parents, baby showers can be a great way to bring down some of the expenses of welcoming a new child. So why aren't they more common?