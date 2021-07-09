7 Products for the Perfect Picnic

By Editors of Parents
July 09, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturers.

Take these clever, compact goods on a park outing and you'll no longer jealously eye the spread next to yours.

Society6 Orange Grove Picnic Blanket

Credit: Courtesy of Society6
Make a blanket statement with this water-resistant Orange Grove Picnic Blanket, a zippy alternative to the usual red gingham.

Lékué Jar to Go

Credit: Courtesy of Lékué USA
The Lékué Jar to Go has two separate adjustable compartments, so ingredients—whether they're veggies and dip or yogurt and granola—stay separate, not soggy.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug

Credit: Courtesy of Stanley
Keep drinks cool all day (or, literally, days; useful for when you left your water bottle in the stroller) with the sturdy 64-ounce Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug. It'll withstand traveling, the dishwasher, or your toddler.

Business & Pleasure Premium Cooler Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Business & Pleasure Co.
Stuff all your drinks and fresh goodies into this insulated cooler bag that looks like a stylish duffel. The water-resistant canvas can withstand dirt, sand, or sticky fingers.

Kikkerland Wood Cutlery

Credit: Courtesy of Kikkerland
The 30 pieces in this Kikkerland set are single-use but biodegradable. Chow down without the messy cleanup.

Boon Supply Bamboo Storage Container

Credit: Courtesy of Boon Supply
Cherry-pick this bamboo storage container to carry sandwiches or fruit. Forty percent of the purchase price goes to a local organization of your choice.

Stojo Bowl

Credit: Courtesy of Stojo
Once you're done snacking out of the Stojo bowl, it collapses flat for genius, space-saving storage.

By Editors of Parents