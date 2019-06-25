Parenting

Want to be a better parent? Use our parenting tips to teach your children to have better manners, habits, and behaviors. Keep your relationships with your partner and friends strong after having kids. Learn about traditional and non-traditional family relationships, including single-parent families, families with gay parents, and military families. Get the scoop on your favorite celebrity parents, and follow along in their pregnancies. We have helpful advice on coping with separation or divorce. We also have all the details on adoption: the process, cost, and expectations. Plus tips on how to save money, the latest beauty and fashion news, and help for working moms.

Most Recent

Mom-mates: How 2 BFF Single Moms Saved Money By Living Together

After a breakup and divorce, two best friends living in NYC scrambled to find affordable housing—and realized the best option was to move in together with their kids to save money.
Is It OK to Reward Kids With Money or Toys for Their Good Grades?

Using rewards for good grades brings up important questions for parents. Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains what you need to ask yourself before rewarding your kids.
How I’m Raising Three Daughters Their Mother Would Be Proud Of

I wanted to find a way to bring joy back into my daughters’ lives after they lost their mom to cancer. Then I learned about the power of a supportive community through EmpowerHER.
Whitney Port Is Parenting Without Gender Stereotypes and Taking on the Trolls Who Disagree

She may be busy, but entrepreneur and actress Whitney Port is making sure to stand up for what she believes in when it comes to raising her 2-year-old.
5 Ways to Cure Stimulation Overload as a Parent

Momming three kids was more than I could handle, but I finally realized it wasn’t my fault since I am highly sensitive. Here's how I was able to regain a feeling of calm.
How We Went Zero Waste as a Family

After watching a documentary about the zero-waste movement, my family and I decided to make some serious changes. Turns out, going zero waste wasn't as hard as we thought.
More Parenting

I Don't Care If Other Parents Don't Do This, I Do

And you don't have to like it, because though it may not be popular, it's the right thing to do.
25 Grandmother Name Ideas We Love

Do you think the the traditional titles “grandma” or “grandmother” sound stuffy? Then choose one of these alternative nicknames that kids will love.
63 Fun Questions to Get Your Kid Talking

5 Empowering Ways to Get Your Kids to Listen

Postpartum Sex: Is It Bad to Do It With Baby in the Room?

Teens Are 'Dabbing' vs. Smoking Pot: Here's What That Means and Why It's Dangerous

Why We Bike Everywhere as a Family And You Can Too

I was inspired to try an electric bike after seeing other parents using them when dropping their kids off at school. Not only is it easy to do with two toddlers in tow, it's enjoyable and better for the planet.

All Parenting

No, I Don't Always Play With My Kids, But I'm Still a Great Mom

10 International Women's Day Gifts That Give Back

How Do I Stop My Daughter From Dwelling On Her Appearance?

Peeps Crocs Are the New Must-Have Spring Fashion Item

Parents' Best Green Product Picks of 2020

I Doubled My Income After Having Kids: Here's How You Can Too

Break Out Your Old Tortoiseshell Claw Clip—Because the 90s Hair Accessory Is Back, Baby

I'm a Teen of Mixed Race: Here's What It's Like to Grow Up Biracial in America Today

Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’

A Parents' Guide to Viral TikTok Dances

Why I'm Letting My 3 Year Old Help Plan My Wedding

Teaching Your Kids to Express Themselves is the Key to Helping Them Learn to Say No to Drugs

What Do I Do When My Son Stares at Strangers Who Look Different?

How to Handle Coworkers Who Don't Get Pregnancy at All

How 'Wunderkin' Creator Grew Her Etsy Shop From Her Kitchen to Employ Moms Across the U.S.

This Mom Wants to Make It Easier for Single Parents Like Her to Run for Office

I Left My Kids to Go to Rehab and Here's Why I'd Do It Again

Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Celebration of Life

Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reflect on 'Emotional' and 'Incredible' Home Birth of Their Twin Boys

How Millennial Mothers Are Changing the Workplace

Amy Schumer Revives YouTube Channel for Hilarious 'Parenting Hack' Video: It's 'Exactly Free'

Hero Pit Bull Protects Young Lost Owner Until the Child Is Found by Police: 'Give That Dog a Bone'

Is TikTok Really the Solution to America's Sex Ed Crisis?

Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Knew Gender Identity 'for 9 Years' Before Coming Out

How to Use Feng Shui in Your Family's Home

