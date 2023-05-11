Parents Swear These Are the Toys That Entertain Their Toddler For More Than 15 Minutes

We’ve all been guilty of buying baby and toddler toys that we are certain will buy us time to drink a cup of coffee while it’s hot—only to have our precious offspring ditch the toy in seconds. It’s a crushing experience that every parent knows all too well, which is exactly why we turned to real-life parents for recommendations on toys that their own toddlers have actually used and enjoyed for longer than 15 minutes. Imagine all the things we could accomplish with just a little time on our own.

From toy kits to musical toys, to a tablet your toddler will swear is the real deal, if you’re looking to keep your toddler entertained with a toy they can use on their own, try one of these parent-approved toddler toy picks.

Lovevery Play Kits

Lovevery

"My toddler would legit play with the toys in these thoughtfully curated Lovevery kits for up to an hour ALONE—seriously, minimal assistance needed—which is pretty much magic to any parent’s ears. I also love how high quality the wooden toys are and how each age-appropriate kit comes with a developmental guide with ideas for play for all those 'how do I kill two more hours?' days. She still pulls out toys from older kits and mixes and matches them with her newer toys."

- Esther Carlstone, mom of 3

To buy: The Realist Play Kit from Lovevery $120; lovevery.com

Toniebox

Amazon

“My other favorite toddler toy that I rave about to all my friends is a Toniebox. It’s completely screen-free, and since she was 18 months old, my youngest has been able to place the characters on top of the box to make them play her favorite stories and songs. She’s now almost 5 and still listens to them every day. And another parenting hack: the Toniebox makes an amazing road trip companion. Just don’t forget to pack headphones!”

- Esther Carlstone, mom of 3

To buy: Toniebox $99.95; amazon.com

Melissa & Doug Rollables Wooden Ocean Slide Toy

Amazon

“​When my son was a toddler, I loved watching him experiment with physics: gravity, sound, friction, so when I saw this toy from Melissa & Doug, I was so excited to give it to my friends for their baby, because I have long promised never to give someone a toy that will rattle parents' nerves. Not only does this have so much for a curious toddler to test out, but they figured out how to make it less annoying for parents, and so much cuter: plush balls that are also little animals, which provide a gentle little jingle, enough to keep little scientists' cause-and-effect tests going. You won't even care when the kid inevitably puts it in their mouth, for their other favorite form of experimentation!”

- Sabrina W. parent of one

To buy: Melissa & Doug Rollables Wooden Ocean Slide Toy $54.99; amazon.com

Electric Bubble Machine

Walmart

“By my fifth child, I finally got smart and picked up an electric bubble machine and it was a huge hit for my toddler and then-puppy. I could set up this machine, actually sit down outside, and she and her furry BFF would play and run for a solid 30 minutes. And it never, ever got old either.”

- Chaunie Brusie, parent of 5

To buy: Play Day Mega Bubble Blower $16.88; walmart.com

Magna-Tiles

Amazon

“My boys loved Magna-Tiles when they were toddlers! They were so much easier to build with than blocks and I enjoyed creating with them, too. Just make sure to get the real ones, since the knockoffs can break and magnets and kids are no-nos.”

- Olivia H., parent of 2

To buy: Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Set $58.95; target.com

Aishun Wooden Bead Maze Toy for Toddlers

Amazon

“What do they call those fidget toys you find at the dentist’s office? Because my toddlers have all gone ham on those things.”

- Jessica L., parent of 3

To buy: Aishun Wooden Bead Maze Toy for Toddlers $18.99; amazon.com

LCD Writing Tablet

Amazon

“These LCD writing tablets have lived in our car for about two years after a fellow mom told me about them!”

- Kelly B., parent of 3

To buy: LCD Writing Tablet 2-Pack $22.09 (was $25.99); amazon.com

Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy

Amazon

“My kids LOVED this thing. It's still floating around the house.”

- Kelly B., parent of 3

To buy: Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy $9.99 (was $10.49); target.com

Hape Totally Amazing Roller Derby Wooden Marble Racing Toddler Toy

Amazon

“All four of my kids have loved this from 12 months onward—and my 6-year-old still likes it!”

- Julia E., parent of 4

To buy: Hape Totally Amazing Roller Derby Wooden Marble Racing Toddler Toy $36.88 (was $42.01); amazon.com

Melissa & Doug Hi-Rise Wooden Dollhouse with Accessories

Amazon

“It might be annoying, but it keeps them occupied!”

- Sandy C.H., parent of 2

To buy: Melissa & Doug Hi-Rise Wooden Dollhouse with Accessories $194.99; amazon.com



Jasonwell Aqua Water Doodle Mat

Travel + Leisure / Claire Cohen

“The Aqua Water Doodle Mat has been a hit with my 4-year-old twins since they were toddlers. This kit comes with chunky pens that you open and fill with water, foam stencils, and a foldable 3-foot-wide mat. When the water hits the mat, rainbow colors appear. If I needed to keep my twins busy, I’d lay the mat on my living room carpet, fill up the pens with water, and violà, they were entertained for an hour. The kids get the satisfaction of painting and coloring, but you don’t have to clean up a mess.”



- Jessica W.F., parent of 4

To buy: Jasonwell Aqua Water Doodle Mat $23.99; amazon.com

B. Toys Symphony Musical Toy Orchestra

Amazon

“My kids have loved this musical orchestra for years. And magically, we haven’t lost all the pieces! It is beautiful to hear their little hands add or take away instruments to create a song!”

- Danielle E., parent of 4

To buy: B. Toys Symphony Musical Toy Orchestra $59.40; amazon.com

Toy Cleaning Set

Amazon

“My older toddlers have always loved this toy cleaning set from Melissa and Doug. I actually keep it in my kitchen and my toddler ‘cleans’ with me while I do dishes and sweep the floor.”

- Nicole Crawford, parent of 6

To buy: Melissa & Doug Cleaning Set $34.97 (was $42.99); amazon.com

Fisher-Price Little People Sit 'n Stand Skyway

Amazon

“Watching the Little People Wheelies cars roll down the track mesmerizes them. The track has two different modes and just the push of a button converts the track from one mode to the other, because if you’re a parent of toddlers you don’t have the time or patience to keep reassembling toys. Whenever I switch the track between the different styles, it buys me more time since kids think it’s a brand new toy.”

- Jessica W.F., parent of 4

To buy: Fisher-Price Little People Sit 'n Stand Skyway $49.99 (was $59.99); target.com