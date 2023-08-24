As a Mom of 5, These Are the Things I Tell All My Friends to Actually Register For

As a parenting writer and mom of five kids aged 4 to 15, I’ve been in the parenting game long enough to realize one clear truth: Baby gear has gotten so much cooler than when I first became a mom.

With my first baby, I had to physically register for all of our baby items in-store. I remember being so overwhelmed by where to start. (And let me tell you, that all-white highchair I chose was a grave mistake.) But these days, parents can get some help getting their registry started with Amazon Baby Registry, which has tons of popular and top-rated baby items. It also has other useful gifts to add on, like a cash diaper fund, group gifting, and even free returns for up to one year.

I sincerely wish I would have had that kind of help and support when I became a new mom. After years of learning the hard way, here are the top 14 products I’d recommend all parents register for off the Amazon Baby Registry.

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

A wagon stroller is the No.1 baby product I recommend to all new parents because it’s so useful and versatile for families. I still own this very wagon and use it to this day with my fifth kiddo. The Evenflo Pivot can be used in the newborn stage with car seat adapters, then in wagon or stroller mode with two kids who each get their own removable shade and snack and cupholder tray. Or, you can use it for one child and a whole bunch of stuff, which is how we currently use it.

The wagon also has a pull-down side, which allows your child to climb in and out on their own, as well as a removable extra storage basket. It’s a complete game-changer for family life and we have used ours everywhere, from the zoo to the beach to a sunset walk down the driveway.

To buy: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon $320 (was $400); amazon.com

Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump

Next up? My beloved Elvie pump. If you plan on doing any breastfeeding or pumping at all, I can’t recommend the hands-free wearable Elvie enough. I have personally tried many of the top breast pumps on the market and found the Elvie to be the best wearable option in terms of comfort, ease of use, and how much milk you can pump at once. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s a complete parenting game-changer as well.

I had a baby who refused to nurse at the breast and I was about to throw in the towel of breastfeeding altogether when I finally tried the Elvie, It changed everything for me and made giving my baby breast milk possible again. I was able to pump totally hands-free day and night, and it felt like a literal weight was lifted off me since I didn’t need to be tethered to a traditional pump anymore.

To buy: Elvie Breast Pump $387 (was $549); amazon.com



Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump & Silicone Cap

For parents who will be breastfeeding or pumping, I also highly recommend the Haakaa. It’s a suction pump that effortlessly collects milk from the non-feeding breast (or, it can be used as a full manual pump). It’s lightweight, portable, and makes collecting liquid gold easy.

To buy: Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump & Cap $28; amazon.com

Dr. Brown’s Bottles

I am a huge, huge fan of Dr. Brown’s bottles. I love them because they have built-in anti-colic venting, wide and narrow neck bottles, and a variety of nipples to meet different needs. Plus, you can even choose glass bottles, which is important to some parents.

My premature baby needed Dr. Brown’s in order to bottle feed, and we used the brand all the way up until toddlerhood. This set would be a good one to register for because it comes with three different nipple sizes, 4- and 8-ounce bottles, a pacifier, and a bottle brush, which is essential when you’re bottle feeding.

To buy: Dr. Brown's Anti-Colic Options+ Newborn Essentials Gift Set $40; amazon.com

Boba Baby Wrap

I would not have survived having five children without my Boba wrap. I have traveled alone with a newborn in this wrap, shopped for groceries, and wrangled four kids 6 years old and under by myself, all thanks to my trusty Boba. It’s lightweight enough to throw in a diaper bag or stroller for outings, very easy to master, and can be used all the way up to toddlerhood (although I prefer using it in the first few months).

To buy: Boba Baby Wrap $44 (was $50); amazon.com

Boba Air Baby Carrier

For older infants, I recommend switching to a structured carrier that offers more lumbar support for parents and babies alike. Again, I love the Boba brand, but there are countless other structured carriers to choose from on Amazon, too.

To buy: Boba Air Carrier $60 (was $70); amazon.com

Luvdbaby Hiking Backpack

For parents who want to get outside, a hiking backpack is a must-add item to the registry. We have used the same hiking backpack for all five of our children, so it’s a great investment. Plus, if you happen to have a giant baby like I did, you may also find the backpack helpful for getting chores done around the house. I’m still convinced I lost some baby weight while vacuuming with my son in the hiking backpack.

When choosing a hiking backpack, look for these features: a stand to help you get it on by yourself, an optional shade for sun and rain, and pockets so you can take diapers and wipes on the go.

To buy: Luvdbaby Premium Baby Backpack Carrier for Hiking $180 (was $199); amazon.com

Doona Infant Car Seat

If you are a parent who will be doing a lot of in-and-outs, like walking older kids to school or traveling on public transportation, the Doona is an essential parenting product. In fact, it’s Parents’ top travel stroller pick for infants and our favorite car seat and stroller combo for city use, following rigorous product testing. This handy travel system saves you the hassle of carting both a stroller and a separate car seat around.

To buy: Doona Infant Car Seat & Base $550; amazon.com

Evenflo Revolve360 Extend Car Seat

You’ll also want to register for a car seat for when your baby outgrows the infant bucket seat, so go ahead and choose a convertible car seat that you can use for years to come (saving money in the long run!). This Evenflo car seat gets my top vote because it rotates to allow you to get your wiggly toddler in and out easily. Plus, it can be used for extended rear-facing rides up to 50 pounds.

To buy: Evenflo Revolve360 Extend All-in-One Rotational Car Seat $400; amazon.com

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount

As a mom with anxiety and a former labor and delivery nurse, this is my preferred baby monitor because it tracks breathing motions and sleep. It also sends real-time alerts to your phone, so you can roll over and check it easily. The Nanit doesn’t require your baby to wear a sensor, and since it uses your phone as the monitor, you can see your baby from anywhere.

To buy: Nanit Pro Smart Smart Baby Monitor Set $244 (was $300); amazon.com

Graco Pack n Play Dome LX Playard

After choosing a fancy bassinet for our first baby that she never actually slept in, babies 2-5 all slept in playpens in our bedroom for the first few months of their lives. I preferred the Graco playards that had both a bassinet level and a changing station to make nighttime diaper changes easy. This option also has a removable play station that you can take around the house with you for a safe place for your baby to play next to you.

To buy: Graco Pack ‘n-Play Dome LX Playard $220; amazon.com

Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair

After years of cleaning up after babies and toddlers, I recommend saving yourself the trouble and going straight for the wooden high chair that you can wipe (or hose, when necessary) down easily. Plus, choosing an option like the Stokke means you can get a lifetime of use out of it, as it accommodates up to 300 pounds.

To buy: Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair $299; amazon.com

Marpac Yogasleep Portable Sound Machine

Personally, I prefer using actual fans in my babies’ rooms as white noise, since they provide additional SIDS reduction protection. But for on-the-go car rides or travel, a portable white noise machine can be a lifesaver. This one offers three soothing sounds and doubles as a night-light, so that’s one less piece of gear to lug with you.

To buy: Yogasleep Portable White Noise Machine $30; amazon.com

Lots of Diapers

Last but not least, definitely register for as many diapers as you can. I’m a Pampers mom myself and fully believe they stave off blowouts better than any other brand, and they’re relatively affordable. However, if you’re particularly eco-conscious, my favorite brand is Honest—they’re comparable to Pampers, perform impressively overnight in the toddler stage, and they have the cutest designs. I recommend registering for sizes above newborn because that’s when you really need them.

To buy: Pampers Size 2 Diapers $56; amazon.com