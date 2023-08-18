This Genius Parent Hack Could Help Stop Bickering Among Siblings

I joke with my five kids that they would fight over a piece of lint. That’s how often I hear my brood bickering. “I was sitting there,” “Stop looking at me,” “I want to watch anything except what you’re watching.” Even if they don’t see one another for more than a few moments each day, my children can still find something to argue about—and it’s driving me crazy.

Given our house’s constant state of squabble, I sat up and paid attention when fellow mom of many Kellie Henry (@oh.henrys) took to TikTok to share a hack for other parents who are fed up with infighting in the ranks.

The creator, who is spreading the love because her hack has worked well for her family for at least a year, says in the viral video that trying to keep things fair among the kids “gets super annoying.” Word.

“So I’ve just assigned my kids a day of the week,” Henry goes on to explain. She adds that she has four kiddos and Monday through Thursday she gives each of them a day, in order from youngest to oldest.

“On their day, they have extra responsibilities, but they also get special treatment,” Henry says. So on a child’s day, they are required to empty the dishwasher, take out the trash, feed the dog, etc. But with those chores also come rewards, such as getting to choose where they sit in the car, helping to decide what’s for dinner, and picking a show on TV.

“They are the king and queen of the day,” the genius mom tells her followers, going on to confess that this system has lowered her stress levels, as well as reduced the constant battles between siblings.

Many commenters to the post were quick to applaud the mom for teaching her tots that privileges are earned. But others weren’t so sure this system would work in their homes, with some noting that it seemed like a better lesson to teach kids that not everything in life is fair. At least one commenter felt following this system would just make more work for mom. Finally, dozens of people just wanted to know what Henry does on the other three days of the week! (Great question!)

My take on Henry’s hack is basically a mix of what everyone on TikTok said. I love the idea that on a kid’s day, they not only automatically get the last cookie, but they’re expected to help clear the table after everyone is done drooling over the “earned” treat.

But I’m also on board with instilling in kids that not everything will go their way. Sometimes you get to sit where you want on the sofa, but other times, you get the seat slightly to the left of the TV. Sorry.

More than anything, with five kids in our family, I’m very much feeling the sentiment that remembering whose day it is, just feels like a lot. I can see my group bargaining to switch days, or resisting this system to the point that I’d give up. For instance, if on one child’s day, there were more chores to be done versus on another child’s day, there’s another fight waiting to happen.

Bottom line: If this hack would make your life more pleasant, more power to you—give it a try! Over here, I think I’ll just carry on in survival mode. Call it laziness, call it fear of change—whatever. Either way, I’m focused on what to make for dinner each night, and how to get each kid to their after-school activities.

Having to implement a system like Henry’s gives me anxiety, even when it comes to explaining it to the kids. It’s so much easier to tell them if they don’t stop fighting over who sits where on the sofa, I’ll turn off the TV, or that this car isn’t moving until there’s silence. Hey, it worked for my mom!

